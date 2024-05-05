The Great Indian Kapil Show: Sunny Deol gives credit to his daughter-in-law for their film's success | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Sunny Deol credits his daughter-in-law for the success Animal and Gadar2

Bollywood actor Sunny Deol and his younger brother Bobby Deol had a great year 2023. While the elder brother broke many records in theaters with Gadar 2, the younger brother Bobby surprised everyone with his role in Animal. He was seen being praised everywhere. To share this happiness, Deol Brothers joined Kapil Sharma's The Great Indian Kapil Show. On Saturday, May 4, Kapil released a new episode of the show, in which Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol came as guests of the show. During this, Kapil seemed to have a good time with both brothers. Not only this, Sunny also praised her daughter-in-law and said that she has brought good luck to the entire family.

Sunny praised daughter-in-law Drisha

Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol appeared as special guests. In this show, Sunny was also seen talking about his family. 'We have been in the limelight since 1960. My father has been associated with the industry since the 60s and we are also still in the industry. Somewhere it was not clear that some things were not happening. My son got married and my daughter-in-law and Drisha came home. After this, the whole atmosphere changed. I was crying and laughing inside because I couldn't believe what was happening. It felt as if God himself had appeared. After the release of Animal film, all the records were broken. This is all love from you guys,' said the Gadar actor.

Watch the video here:

For the unversed, the Deol family had a fantastic year in 2023. Firstly, Dharmendra featured in Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh starrer Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. The film was a huge hit. Secondly, Sunny Deol's Gadar 2 was released, which broke several records and earned more than 500 hundred crores at the world box office. And lastly, Bobby Deol's Animal released, which was also a huge hit. The film also starrer Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna in lead roles.

