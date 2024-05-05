Sunday, May 05, 2024
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Sports
  4. Other
  5. Bajrang Punia lays 'expired kit' allegation on NADA after provisional suspension

Bajrang Punia lays 'expired kit' allegation on NADA after provisional suspension

Indian Olympic medallist Bajrang Punia has been provisionally suspended by the National Anti-Doping Agency indefinitely after failure to provide his urine sample in time. Punia issued a statement regarding the same while alleging that the agency brought an expired kit to take the sample.

Written By : India TV Sports Desk Edited By : Anshul Gupta
New Delhi
Updated on: May 05, 2024 14:32 IST
Indian Olympic medallist Bajrang Punia came out with a
Image Source : PTI Indian Olympic medallist Bajrang Punia came out with a clarification after being provisionally suspended by NADA

Indian wrestler Bajrang Punia has been handed a provisional suspension by the National Anti-Doping Agency (NADA) indefinitely and the Olympic medallist has hit back with an 'expired kit' allegation. As per an ANI report, Punia failed to provide his urine sample in time for the selection trials in March and hence has been suspended by NADA

“I want to clarify the news about me being asked to take a dope test!!! I never refused to give my sample to NADA officials, I requested them to first answer me as to what action they took on the expired kit they brought to collect my sample and then take my dope test. My lawyer Vidush Singhania will reply to this letter in due course of time,” Punia wrote on X while sharing a video explaining the same with the kit in his hand.

"With subject to paragraph 4:1:2 below and in accordance with article 7.4 of the NADR 2021, Bajrang Punia has been immediately provisionally suspended from participation in any competition or activity prior to the final decision reached at a hearing in this matter," an official release from NADA stated.

Punia failed to win the selection trials in March after losing to Rohit Kumar. He was supposed to give his sample after the bout at that time.

Punia is already out of contention for the Paris Olympics for India with Sujeet Kalal set to in the 65kg weight category at the World Qualifiers in Istanbul starting May 9. The letter of suspension, addressed to the Wrestling Federation of India's (WFI) now-defunct has jeopardised Punia's final bid to make it to the Olympics. WFI has been embroiled in controversy for more than a year now with the erstwhile chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh being accused of sexual harassment.

Related Stories
Vinesh Phogat accuses WFI chief, Brij Bhushan of trying to frame her for doping

Vinesh Phogat accuses WFI chief, Brij Bhushan of trying to frame her for doping

Wrestlers Deepak Punia, Sujeet Kalakal miss out on Asia Olympic Qualifiers due to delay in arrival

Wrestlers Deepak Punia, Sujeet Kalakal miss out on Asia Olympic Qualifiers due to delay in arrival

Google Doodle celebrates pioneer of female wrestling in India, Hamida Banu

Google Doodle celebrates pioneer of female wrestling in India, Hamida Banu

Punia was at the forefront of the wrestlers' protest alongside Sakhi Malik and Vinesh Phogat. UWW later suspended the federation due to failure to hold elections in time before being restored. 

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Sports and Other Section

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related Other Sports News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement