Bajrang Punia lays 'expired kit' allegation on NADA after provisional suspension

Indian Olympic medallist Bajrang Punia came out with a clarification after being provisionally suspended by NADA

Indian wrestler Bajrang Punia has been handed a provisional suspension by the National Anti-Doping Agency (NADA) indefinitely and the Olympic medallist has hit back with an 'expired kit' allegation. As per an ANI report, Punia failed to provide his urine sample in time for the selection trials in March and hence has been suspended by NADA

“I want to clarify the news about me being asked to take a dope test!!! I never refused to give my sample to NADA officials, I requested them to first answer me as to what action they took on the expired kit they brought to collect my sample and then take my dope test. My lawyer Vidush Singhania will reply to this letter in due course of time,” Punia wrote on X while sharing a video explaining the same with the kit in his hand.

"With subject to paragraph 4:1:2 below and in accordance with article 7.4 of the NADR 2021, Bajrang Punia has been immediately provisionally suspended from participation in any competition or activity prior to the final decision reached at a hearing in this matter," an official release from NADA stated.

Punia failed to win the selection trials in March after losing to Rohit Kumar. He was supposed to give his sample after the bout at that time.

Punia is already out of contention for the Paris Olympics for India with Sujeet Kalal set to in the 65kg weight category at the World Qualifiers in Istanbul starting May 9. The letter of suspension, addressed to the Wrestling Federation of India's (WFI) now-defunct has jeopardised Punia's final bid to make it to the Olympics. WFI has been embroiled in controversy for more than a year now with the erstwhile chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh being accused of sexual harassment.

Punia was at the forefront of the wrestlers' protest alongside Sakhi Malik and Vinesh Phogat. UWW later suspended the federation due to failure to hold elections in time before being restored.