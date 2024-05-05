'Canada is a rule-of-law country,' Justin Trudeau reacts to arrest of 3 Indians in Nijjar killing case I WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : AP Canadian PM Justin Trudeau

A day after three Indians, who were allegedly involved in the killing of a Khalistani terrorist in Vancouver last year, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau reacted to the latest development and termed Ottawa as a "rule-of-law country". While addressing a gala Sikh heritage and culture event in Toronto on Saturday, Trudeau reassured Sikh Canadians about their safety and well-being in the country and added that persecution won't be tolerated.

"This is important because Canada is a rule-of-law country with a strong and independent justice system, as well as a fundamental commitment to protecting all its citizens," Trudeau said. "As the RCMP stated, the investigation remains ongoing, as does a separate and distinct investigation not limited to the involvement of the three people arrested yesterday," he added.

Earlier on Friday, Canadian Police released pictures of three suspects were arrested in Canada in connection with the murder of an India-designated Khalistani terrorist. The trio who were arrested included Karan Brar, 22, Kamalpreet Singh, 22 and Karanpreet Singh, 28. All of them have been charged with first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit murder in relation to the homicide.

Jaishankar calls Canada's action politically motivated

Later on Saturday, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar reacted to the recent arrests and underscored what is happening in poll-bound Canada over the killing of Khalistan separatists is mostly due to their internal politics and has nothing to do with India. Jaishankar said this while replying to a question on why Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is criticizing India

While interacting with senior journalists during a visit to Bhubaneswar, he also said the country needs a strong and active Prime Minister like Narendra Modi in order to bring further reforms in various sectors to make a “Viksit Bharat (developed India)”. “India’s image globally is now actually much much higher than it had been ever… Canada is an exception. You see the different country heads are praising Bharat and its Prime Minister,” the external affairs minister said.

Canadian govt did not help India: Jaishankar

He said a section of pro-Khalistan people are using Canada’s democracy, creating a lobby and have become a vote bank. The ruling party in Canada has no majority in Parliament and some parties depend on pro-Khalistan leaders, he said. “We have convinced them several times not to give visa, legitimacy or political space to such people which is causing problems for them (Canada), for us and also for our relationship,” Jaishankar said. But the Canadian government has not done anything, Jaishankar said, adding that India sought the extradition of 25 people, most of whom are pro-Khalistan, but they did not pay any heed.

The ties between India and Canada came under severe strain following Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's allegations in September last year of the "potential" involvement of Indian agents in the killing of Nijjar. India has dismissed Trudeau's charges as "absurd" and "motivated." “Canada did not give any proof. They do not share any evidence with us in certain cases, police agencies also do not cooperate with us. It is their political compulsion in Canada to blame India," noted the Indian foreign minister.

