Canada police releases pictures of accused arrested in Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar's murder

Karan Brar, 22, Kamalpreet Singh, 22 and Karanpreet Singh, 28 have been charged in Nijjar's murder case

Ottawa: Three suspects were arrested in Canada on Friday in connection with the murder of India-designated Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar last year, whose death sparked a major row between India and Canada. The Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) has now released the pictures and identities of all three accused, who were arrested in Edmonton City in Alberta.

The Integrated Homicide Investigative Team (IHIT) announced the identities of the trio - Karan Brar, 22, Kamalpreet Singh, 22 and Karanpreet Singh, 28. All of them have been charged with first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit murder in relation to the homicide. They were arrested on Friday with the help of Alberta RCMP, IHIT investigators and members from the British Columbia province.

Along with photographs of the three accused, the Canadian police have also released the photographs of the car believed to have been used by the suspects in the time leading up to the homicide, in and around the Surrey area. "Three suspects have been arrested and charged for their alleged involvement in the killing of Nijjar... We are not able to make any comments on the nature of evidence... However, I will say this matter is very much under active investigation," said RCMP Assistant Commissioner David Teboul.

Investigation still on, says Canadian police

Nijjar, a Canadian citizen, was shot dead by two unidentified men outside a gurdwara in Surrey, British Columbia, on June 18, 2023. “The investigation does not end here. We are aware that there are others out there that played a role in this homicide and we remain dedicated to identifying and arresting each one of them,” Superintendent Mandeep Mooker, Officer in Charge of the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) said.

Earlier, a purported video footage of the killing of Hardeep Singh Nijjar, who was designated a terrorist by the National Investigation Agency in 2020, surfaced online. In the video Nijjar is seen being shot by armed men in what has been described as a 'contract killing', Canada-based CBC News reported. The video showed Nijjar leaving the parking lot of the Gurdwara in his grey Dodge Ram pickup truck.

Sources said Canadian investigators identified the alleged hit squad members, who were arrested on Friday, in Canada some months ago and have been keeping them under tight surveillance. Police are expected to announce the arrests and share some details of their investigation later Friday, as per reports.

Police personnel have not given any evidence of any link to India as was being speculated in Canadian media, including the bombshell allegations made by Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in September last year. India has repeatedly denied the allegations, terming them "absurd and motivated."

India-Canada relations at an all-time low

The ties between India and Canada came under severe strain following Trudeau's allegations in September last year of the "potential" involvement of Indian agents in the killing of Nijjar. New Delhi rejected Trudeau's charges as "absurd". Days after Trudeau's allegations, India asked Ottawa to downsize its diplomatic presence in the country to ensure parity. Subsequently, Canada withdrew 41 diplomats and their family members from India.

India has been asserting that its "core issue" with Canada remained that of the space given to separatists, terrorists and anti-India elements in that country. Following Trudeau's allegations last year, India temporarily suspended the issuance of visas to Canadian citizens. The visa services were resumed several weeks later.

Recently, India raised a strong protest after 'pro-Khalistan' slogans were raised at a public event which was attended by Trudeau in Toronto. In an official statement, the government has informed that Canadian Deputy High Commissioner Stewart Wheeler has been summoned to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) with regard to the raising of separatist slogans on 'Khalistan' at an event which was being personally addressed by the Prime Minister of Canada.

"The Government of India's deep concern and strong protest was conveyed at such disturbing actions being allowed to continue unchecked at the event. This illustrates once again the political space that has been given in Canada to separatism, extremism and violence," the MEA said.

(with inputs from agencies)

