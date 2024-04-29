Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar slams RJD's Tejaswi Yadav for taking credit for providing jobs

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Monday slammed Rashtriya Janta Dal (RJD) leader and former Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav for taking credit for providing employment while sharing power with him between August 2022 and January 2024. Kumar made a scathing remark on Yadav while addressing a rally in Araria Lok Sabha constituency.

He said, "Nowadays some people keep making statements that here (Bihar), no recruitment used to take place and they had started doing recruitment. But I want to tell you that I made him (Tejashwi Yadav) understand that we decided to give 10 lakh jobs and we are working on it. And now when we deliver he takes credit and says he has done it." It is worth noting that Nitish Kumar joind the BJP-led NDA in January 2024, after snapping ties with RJD.

Kumar highlighted the collective efforts made by the coalition governent between BJP and Janata Dal (United) to ensure development in all fields since 2005 and said, "We made electricity, water and toilets reach every house... We are working to provide 10 lakh jobs. We provided jobs to 5 lakh people from 2005 to 2020... We decided we would give more than 10 lakh jobs after 2020. 4 lakh jobs are given after 2020, and we are working on 3 lakh more jobs."

Strife between NDA and Mahagathbandhan

Araria will undergo polls in the third phase of voting on May 7. The direct fight is between BJP’s Pradeep Kumar Singh and RJD’s Shahnawaz Alam. The 40 seats in Bihar are undergoing polls in all seven phases. In the last Lok Sabha elections in 2019, the BJP-led NDA swept the state by winning 39 out of 40 constituencies, while Congress won just one seat. RJD faced an electoral shocker as it had failed to open its account. Mahagathbandhan, the opposition coalition in Bihar, including RJD, Congress, and Left parties is fighting against the NDA bloc which includes BJP, JDU, Chirag Paswan’s Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas), Jitan Ram Manjhi’s Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM), and Rashtriya Lok Morcha

RJD is fighting elections of 26 out of 40 Lok Sabha seats in the state while Congress and Left parties are contesting on 9 and 5 seats respectively. On the other hand, in NDA, BJP and JDU are contesting 17 and 16 seats respectively. LJP (Ram Vilas) to fight on 5 seats while HAM and RLM to contest one seat each.

(With ANI Inputs)

