ICC announces fixtures for Women's T20 World Cup 2024, India grouped with Pakistan and Australia

Follow us on Image Source : ICC Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina with Bangladesh captain Nigar Sultana and India captain Harmanpreet Kaur at the fixtures launch of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has announced the groups and fixtures for the Women's T20 World Cup 2024 tournament to be played in Bangladesh in October. India are grouped alongside six-time winners Australia, Pakistan, the White Ferns and a finalist from the Women's T20 World Cup qualifiers.

Group A: Australia, India, New Zealand, Pakistan, Qualifier 1

Group B: South Africa, England, West Indies, Bangladesh, Qualifier 2

ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024 Fixtures

Date Matches Venue October 3 England v South Africa Dhaka October 3 Bangladesh v Qualifier 2 Dhaka October 4 Australia v Qualifier 1 Sylhet October 4 India v New Zealand Sylhet October 5 South Africa v West Indies Dhaka October 5 Bangladesh v England Dhaka October 6 New Zealand v Qualifier 1 Sylhet October 6 India v Pakistan Sylhet October 7 West Indies v Qualifier 2 Dhaka October 8 Australia v Pakistan Sylhet October 9 Bangladesh vs West Indies Dhaka October 9 India v Qualifier 1 Sylhet October 10 South Africa v Qualifier 2 Dhaka October 11 Australia v New Zealand Sylhet October 11 Pakistan v Qualifier 1 Sylhet October 12 England v West Indies Dhaka October 12 Bangladesh v South Africa Dhaka October 13 Pakistan v New Zealand Sylhet October 13 India v Australia Sylhet October 14 England v Qualifier 2 Dhaka October 17 Semi-final 1 Sylhet October 18 Semi-final 2 Dhaka October 20 Final Dhaka

The ten-team tournament will get underway on October 3 in Dhaka. England and South Africa will meet each other in the curtain raiser whereas the hosts Bangladesh will play one of the finalists of the Women's T20 World Cup qualifiers on October 3.

While the defending champions Australia will play their first game against one of the finalists on October 4 in Sylhet, the Indian team will get its campaign underway on October 4 in Sylhet against New Zealand.

The entire tournament will be played at two venues i.e. Sylhet and Dhaka. Notably, there are reserve days in place for both the semis and the final, should they be required. The summit clash of the multi-nation tournament will be played on October 20 in Dhaka.

The Qualifier 1 and 2 teams will be revealed later today as Sri Lanka, UAE, Ireland and Scotland compete in the semis of the ongoing Women's T20 World Cup Qualifiers.