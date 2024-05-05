Sunday, May 05, 2024
     
ICC announces fixtures for Women's T20 World Cup 2024, India grouped with Pakistan and Australia

India are in Group A alongside six-time winners and the defending champions Australia, arch-rivals Pakistan, New Zealand and qualifier 1. The Women in Blue lost to Australia in the semifinals of the previous edition.

Kumar Rupesh Written By: Kumar Rupesh @afiestysoul New Delhi Updated on: May 05, 2024 14:37 IST
ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024
Image Source : ICC Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina with Bangladesh captain Nigar Sultana and India captain Harmanpreet Kaur at the fixtures launch of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has announced the groups and fixtures for the Women's T20 World Cup 2024 tournament to be played in Bangladesh in October. India are grouped alongside six-time winners Australia, Pakistan, the White Ferns and a finalist from the Women's T20 World Cup qualifiers.

Group A: Australia, India, New Zealand, Pakistan, Qualifier 1

Group B: South Africa, England, West Indies, Bangladesh, Qualifier 2

 

ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024 Fixtures

Date Matches Venue
October 3 England v South Africa Dhaka
October 3 Bangladesh v Qualifier 2 Dhaka
October 4 Australia v Qualifier 1 Sylhet
October 4 India v New Zealand Sylhet
October 5 South Africa v West Indies Dhaka
October 5 Bangladesh v England Dhaka
October 6 New Zealand v Qualifier 1 Sylhet 
October 6 India v Pakistan Sylhet
October 7 West Indies v Qualifier 2 Dhaka 
October 8  Australia v Pakistan Sylhet
October 9 Bangladesh vs West Indies Dhaka
October 9 India v Qualifier 1 Sylhet
October 10 South Africa v Qualifier 2 Dhaka
October 11 Australia v New Zealand Sylhet
October 11 Pakistan v Qualifier 1 Sylhet
October 12 England v West Indies Dhaka
October 12 Bangladesh v South Africa Dhaka
October 13 Pakistan v New Zealand Sylhet
October 13 India v Australia Sylhet
October 14 England v Qualifier 2 Dhaka
October 17 Semi-final 1 Sylhet
October 18 Semi-final 2 Dhaka
October 20 Final Dhaka

The ten-team tournament will get underway on October 3 in Dhaka. England and South Africa will meet each other in the curtain raiser whereas the hosts Bangladesh will play one of the finalists of the Women's T20 World Cup qualifiers on October 3.

While the defending champions Australia will play their first game against one of the finalists on October 4 in Sylhet, the Indian team will get its campaign underway on October 4 in Sylhet against New Zealand. 

The entire tournament will be played at two venues i.e. Sylhet and Dhaka. Notably, there are reserve days in place for both the semis and the final, should they be required. The summit clash of the multi-nation tournament will be played on October 20 in Dhaka.

The Qualifier 1 and 2 teams will be revealed later today as Sri Lanka, UAE, Ireland and Scotland compete in the semis of the ongoing Women's T20 World Cup Qualifiers.

