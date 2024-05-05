ICC announces fixtures for Women's T20 World Cup 2024, India grouped with Pakistan and Australia

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has announced the groups and fixtures for the Women's T20 World Cup 2024 tournament to be played in Bangladesh in October. India are grouped alongside six-time winners Australia, Pakistan, the White Ferns and a finalist from the Women's T20 World Cup qualifiers.
Group A: Australia, India, New Zealand, Pakistan, Qualifier 1
Group B: South Africa, England, West Indies, Bangladesh, Qualifier 2
ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024 Fixtures
|Date
|Matches
|Venue
|October 3
|England v South Africa
|Dhaka
|October 3
|Bangladesh v Qualifier 2
|Dhaka
|October 4
|Australia v Qualifier 1
|Sylhet
|October 4
|India v New Zealand
|Sylhet
|October 5
|South Africa v West Indies
|Dhaka
|October 5
|Bangladesh v England
|Dhaka
|October 6
|New Zealand v Qualifier 1
|Sylhet
|October 6
|India v Pakistan
|Sylhet
|October 7
|West Indies v Qualifier 2
|Dhaka
|October 8
|Australia v Pakistan
|Sylhet
|October 9
|Bangladesh vs West Indies
|Dhaka
|October 9
|India v Qualifier 1
|Sylhet
|October 10
|South Africa v Qualifier 2
|Dhaka
|October 11
|Australia v New Zealand
|Sylhet
|October 11
|Pakistan v Qualifier 1
|Sylhet
|October 12
|England v West Indies
|Dhaka
|October 12
|Bangladesh v South Africa
|Dhaka
|October 13
|Pakistan v New Zealand
|Sylhet
|October 13
|India v Australia
|Sylhet
|October 14
|England v Qualifier 2
|Dhaka
|October 17
|Semi-final 1
|Sylhet
|October 18
|Semi-final 2
|Dhaka
|October 20
|Final
|Dhaka
The ten-team tournament will get underway on October 3 in Dhaka. England and South Africa will meet each other in the curtain raiser whereas the hosts Bangladesh will play one of the finalists of the Women's T20 World Cup qualifiers on October 3.
While the defending champions Australia will play their first game against one of the finalists on October 4 in Sylhet, the Indian team will get its campaign underway on October 4 in Sylhet against New Zealand.
The entire tournament will be played at two venues i.e. Sylhet and Dhaka. Notably, there are reserve days in place for both the semis and the final, should they be required. The summit clash of the multi-nation tournament will be played on October 20 in Dhaka.
The Qualifier 1 and 2 teams will be revealed later today as Sri Lanka, UAE, Ireland and Scotland compete in the semis of the ongoing Women's T20 World Cup Qualifiers.