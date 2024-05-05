India TV Sports Wrap on May 5: Today's top 10 trending news stories

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES AND BCCI/IPL India TV Sports Wrap.

IPL 2024 brings yet another exciting double header for cricket fans around the world as Punjab Kings, Chennai Super Kings, Lucknow Super Giants and Kolkata Knight Riders gear up to make a strong case for themselves for the playoffs. On the other hand, Aryna Sabalenka lost a thrilling final to Iga Świątek and lost the chance to claim the Madrid Open. All of that and much more in today's sports wrap.

Today's Top 10 Trending Sports News Stories

RCB remain in contention for playoffs after domineering display against Gujarat

RCB won their fourth game of IPL 2024 as they defeated Gujarat Titans by four wickets at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium.

RCB make progress on IPL 2024 points table

RCB have moved to the seventh spot on the IPL 2024 points table after registering a four-wicket win over Gujarat Titans.

Punjab Kings to face Chennai Super Kings

Punjab Kings will lock horns with Chennai in the 53rd game of IPL 2024 in Dharamsala on Sunday (May 5).

LSG to meet KKR in Lucknow

Lucknow Super Giants will square off against Kolkata Knight Riders in the 54th fixture of IPL 2024 on Sunday.

Bangladesh to battle Zimbabwe in 2nd T20I

Bangladesh will be up against Zimbabwe in the second game of the five-match series on Sunday.

Pakistan Super League set to clash with Indian Premier League in 2025 due to ICC Champions Trophy

The 10th season of PSL is likely to clash with IPL 2025 due to the ICC Champions Trophy.

Mayank Yadav likely to miss remainder of IPL 2024

LSG's head coach Justin Langer feels that Mayank Yadav may not play for LSG again in the ongoing season.

Iga Świątek beats Aryna Sabalenka to win thrilling final

Iga Świątek defeated Sabalenka in a three-set thriller 7-5, 4-6, 7-6 to clinch the Madrid Open 2024 title.

Andrey Rublev to compete against Felix Auger Aliassime in Madrid Open 2024 men's singles final

Rublev will take the court against Felix in the Madrid Open final on Sunday.

Ronaldo shines in Al-Nassr's victory in Saudi Pro League season