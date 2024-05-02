Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Chirag Paswan files his nomination from Hajipur Lok Sabha seat

Follow us on Image Source : X/CHIRAG PASWAN Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) chief Chirag Paswan files his nomination from Hajipur seat

Lok Janshakti Party-Ram Vilas (LJP-RV) president and Jamui MP Chirag Paswan on Thursday filed his nomination papers from the Hajipur Lok Sabha constituency. On his way to file nomination, he held a massive road show with thousands of his supporters.

He took to social media platform X and said, “Today, while going to file nomination from Hajipur Lok Sabha constituency, I received blessings and unwavering support from family members at various places during the roadshow. The enthusiasm shown by the families of Hajipur in my road show today is amazing.”

Why is Hajipur important for Paswan?

Hajipur has been an important Lok Sabha seat for the Paswan family as it is the birthplace of Chirag Paswan’s father, late Ram Vilas Paswan, who held the Lok Sabha seat for eight terms since he first won in 1977.

Before filing his nomination, Chirag Paswan paid obeisance to his late father’s photograph and sought blessings from her mother. He also performed Ganesh Puja at his residence.

Prior to filing nomination he remembered his father and said, "This is the first time in my life that I am going to file nomination without my father. Be it the 2014 election or the 2019 election, he was always with me...I am going to seek blessings from the people of Hajipur. I have full faith that just as the people of Hajipur showered their love and blessings on my father, I will also get the same love and blessings."

Hajipur will go to polls in the fifth phase of election on May 20. Chirag Paswan is NDA-backed candidate contesting against Rashtriya Janata Dal’s Shiv Chandra Ram. RJD has once again given ticket to Ram who lost the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. In the 2019, Lok Janshakti Party’s candidate and Chirag Paswan’s uncle Pashupati Paras won against Shiv Chandra Ram. He secured the seat with 541,310 while Shiv Chandra got only 335,861 votes.

