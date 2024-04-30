Six killed, including a child, as truck overturns on car in Bihar's Bhagalpur

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV The rescue work was carried out at the accident site to take out people from the car.

In a tragic incident, six people died after a truck fell on an SUV in Bihar's Bhagalpur district on Monday night. The deceased also included a child. The incident occurred in NH 80 near Aamapur village under the limits of Ghogha police station. According to the information, the incident took place when all the people in the Scorpio car were going to attend a wedding ceremony from Munger to Peerpainti. The tragedy occurred at around 11:30 pm when the truck carrying rods overturned onto the car following a tyre burst.

Injured rushed to hospital

The Scorpio car got covered in debris after the truck overturned on it. Prompt action ensued after the incident, with local residents assisting the police in rescuing injured individuals trapped under the debris. The rescue efforts continued into the late hours of the night, with the injured individuals being taken to Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College Hospital in Bhagalpur. Their conditions are said to be critical. It should be noted here that road construction was underway on the National Highway where the incident occurred.

Eyewitnesses recount tragic incident

As many as nine individuals, including the driver, were travelling in the Scorpio car to join a wedding procession. Eyewitnesses at the scene reported that the Scorpio was headed towards Kahalgaon, while an overloaded truck was travelling from Kahalgaon towards Bhagalpur when the accident occurred.

