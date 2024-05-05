'Difficult' for Mayank Yadav to play remainder of IPL 2024, confirms LSG head coach Justin Langer

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Morne Morkel and Mayank Yadav.

Teraway pacer, Mayank Yadav, is highly likely to miss the remainder of the IPL (Indian Premier League) 2024 season as Lucknow Super Giants' head coach, Justin Langer, feels that it will be "difficult for him to get up for the back-end of the tournament".

The LSG pacer is nursing abdominal soreness and though Langer and the entire team management are "praying that he can play", it looks unlikely to happen.

"No, we'll be praying that he can play, hopefully, in the playoffs, but I'm a realist as well. It'll be probably difficult for him to get up for the back end of the tournament," Langer was quoted as saying by ESPNcricinfo.

The LSG head coach revealed that the 21-year-old quick has got a "small tear in a similar area to where his last one was" and therefore the rehab might not get him game-ready in time even if the side makes it to the playoffs.

"He's had a scan. He's got a small tear in a similar area to where his last one was. So it's very unfortunate. We saw the impact he had when he came back into the game. But we can all sleep.

"There will always be a lot of discussion about fast bowlers, and I know he spoke to (Jasprit) Bumrah after the game and he reassured him that if he's going to be a fast bowler, part of his journey as a young fast bowler, he's going to get injuries.

"So in my experience, every young fast bowler, probably until they get to 25 or 26, is going to experience different injuries. And it's the most unfortunate. He's got huge potential. But his rehabilitation was excellent. He went into the game (against Mumbai Indians), had a couple of bowls before the game. He was completely pain-free. So it's very sad for him and it's disappointing for LSG as well that he might (not) play the rest of the tournament," he added.