X implements limited replies for verified users to combat spam

In yet another bid to sanitise X social media platform, Elon Musk on Sunday announced that users can now limit replies only to verified users to avoid spam and bots.

The platform last month started cracking down on spam accounts which resulted in several users losing followers.

When a user posted a new X tool that “limit replies to verified users” only to prevent spam in the comment section, the tech billionaire replied: “This will improve the quality of your replies”.

However, not all users appeared to follow his advice.

“I can’t do that. I have too many friends I really enjoy interacting with who don’t have blue checks,” a follower commented.

X saw a flood of spam and porn bots in the last few months, which triggered a mega action on such fake accounts.

The Tesla and SpaceX CEO further said that despite a massive bot purge, the X social media platform “reached another all-time high in usage this month”.

The X owner has already threatened to stop ad revenue sharing for content creators as the platform probes the use of bots in to replies and direct messages (DMs).

The company has reiterated several times that some users are running “huge bot operations”, thus reducing the content quality.

Recently, Elon Musk said that he supports absolute freedom of speech and is always against any censorship on his social media platform X. Now, the company has made changes to block features to support his idea of freedom of speech. He has termed these orders as a violation of freedom of speech and has multiple times said that his platform X (formerly Twitter) stands for absolute freedom of speech. Now, his social media platform X is changing how the block option works on the platform.

Also, Tesla reportedly disbanded the charging team of the Musk-owned company in a new layoff round, which was unexpected and 'surprising to everyone'. The layoffs at the Supercharger network come despite onboarding top automakers like Ford and General Motors to use its connectors.

Tesla's Supercharger network has the connector technology known as the North American Charging Standard (NACS), which major automakers are adopting.

