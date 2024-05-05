Sunday, May 05, 2024
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Technology
  4. X implements limited replies for verified users to combat spam

X implements limited replies for verified users to combat spam

Elon Musk announced a new feature for X (formerly known as Twitter) allowing users to limit replies exclusively to verified accounts, aiming to combat spam and bots. This move follows the platform's recent crackdown on spam, which led to some users losing followers.

Saumya Nigam Edited By: Saumya Nigam @snigam04 New Delhi Updated on: May 05, 2024 10:44 IST
elon musk, twitter. tech news
Image Source : FILE X introduces limited replies for verified accounts to mitigate spam

In yet another bid to sanitise X social media platform, Elon Musk on Sunday announced that users can now limit replies only to verified users to avoid spam and bots.

The platform last month started cracking down on spam accounts which resulted in several users losing followers.

When a user posted a new X tool that “limit replies to verified users” only to prevent spam in the comment section, the tech billionaire replied: “This will improve the quality of your replies”.

However, not all users appeared to follow his advice.

“I can’t do that. I have too many friends I really enjoy interacting with who don’t have blue checks,” a follower commented.

X saw a flood of spam and porn bots in the last few months, which triggered a mega action on such fake accounts.

The Tesla and SpaceX CEO further said that despite a massive bot purge, the X social media platform “reached another all-time high in usage this month”.

The X owner has already threatened to stop ad revenue sharing for content creators as the platform probes the use of bots in to replies and direct messages (DMs).

The company has reiterated several times that some users are running “huge bot operations”, thus reducing the content quality.

Related Stories
Elon Musk blames bot spam behind degrading content quality on X

Elon Musk blames bot spam behind degrading content quality on X

Tesla cars to soon have an integrated X experience: Musk

Tesla cars to soon have an integrated X experience: Musk

Musk responds to Australian PM's 'It's about common sense' remarks on removal of church attack video

Musk responds to Australian PM's 'It's about common sense' remarks on removal of church attack video

Musk's X to introduce dedicated TV app, competing directly with YouTube

Musk's X to introduce dedicated TV app, competing directly with YouTube

Musk threatens to pause X's ad revenue sharing for some creators: Here's why

Musk threatens to pause X's ad revenue sharing for some creators: Here's why

Elon Musk heads to China, a week after he postponed India visit: Report

Elon Musk heads to China, a week after he postponed India visit: Report

Elon Musk's xAI secures billions in funding: Details here

Elon Musk's xAI secures billions in funding: Details here

Why did Elon Musk sack senior Tesla staff?

Why did Elon Musk sack senior Tesla staff?

Why did Elon Musk layoff entire charging network team of Tesla?

Why did Elon Musk layoff entire charging network team of Tesla?

X made changes to its block feature as part of its commitment to freedom of speech: Details here

X made changes to its block feature as part of its commitment to freedom of speech: Details here

Elon Musk's X introduces Grok AI-powered Stories: What is it and how does it work?

Elon Musk's X introduces Grok AI-powered Stories: What is it and how does it work?

Recently, Elon Musk said that he supports absolute freedom of speech and is always against any censorship on his social media platform X. Now, the company has made changes to block features to support his idea of freedom of speech. He has termed these orders as a violation of freedom of speech and has multiple times said that his platform X (formerly Twitter) stands for absolute freedom of speech. Now, his social media platform X is changing how the block option works on the platform.

Also, Tesla reportedly disbanded the charging team of the Musk-owned company in a new layoff round, which was unexpected and 'surprising to everyone'. The layoffs at the Supercharger network come despite onboarding top automakers like Ford and General Motors to use its connectors.

Tesla's Supercharger network has the connector technology known as the North American Charging Standard (NACS), which major automakers are adopting.

Inputs from IANS

 

 

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Technology

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related Technology News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement