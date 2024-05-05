Sunil Gavaskar lambasts Star Sports amid ongoing debate over Virat Kohli's strike rate

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Sunil Gavaskar.

Sunil Gavaskar lambasted Star Sports, the official broadcaster of IPL 2024 after they aired Virat Kohli's response to commentators who have been critical of his strike rate in the 17th edition of the cash-rich league.

Gavaskar, who is commentating for Star Sports in the ongoing season, was a part of their build-up to RCB's (Royal Challengers Bengaluru) clash with Gujarat Titans, the 52nd game of the season. He slammed Star for repeatedly airing Virat's response to the commentators who have raised questions over his strike rate.

"That particular post-game interview has been shown on this channel earlier as well, right now, on this particular program it has probably been shown half a dozen times," Gavaskar said on Star Sports ahead of the game between RCB and Gujarat.

"I hope that Star Sports recognises that when that is being shown, asking where are the critics, the critics are the commentators. Your Star Sports commentators are the ones from whom the questions are being asked."

"If you have a strike rate of 118, you come and face the first ball, and then you get out in the 14th or 15th over and your strike rate is 118 - if you want applause for that, then that's a little bit different," he said. "But for Star Sports to show the person belittling their own commentators, I'm not sure that's a great thing. So I think Star Sports needs to understand that they have shown it enough times, everyone's got the message.

Gavaskar also cautioned Star not to show the clip of Virat Kohli slamming the commentators again.

"We've all played a bit of cricket, not a lot of cricket, but we speak about what we see. We don't necessarily have any likes and dislikes. Even if we have likes or dislikes, we actually speak on what's happening. So, I would be very disappointed if Star Sports show this once more because that will be questioning all us commentators," he concluded.

For the unversed, Virat had expressed dissatisfaction over the constant talk regarding his strike rate after scoring an unbeaten 70 off 44 balls against Gujarat Titans.

"I think all the people who talk about strike rates and me not playing spin well are the ones who love talking about this stuff," Virat said after RCB's nine-wicket win over Gujarat in Ahmedabad on April 28. "But, for me, it's about winning the game for the team. And there is a reason you have done this for 15 years," Kohli said after his match-winning knock against Gujarat in the presentation ceremony.

"You have done this, day in and day out. You have won games for your team. And I am not quite sure if you have not been in that situation yourself, to sit and speak about the game from a box.

"I don't think it's the same thing. For me, it's about doing the job for the team. People can sit and talk about their own ideas and assumptions of the game. But those who have done it, day in and day out, they know what they are doing. It's kind of muscle memory for me," he added.