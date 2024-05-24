BCCI Secretary Jay Shah refutes reports of approaches made to Australians for Team India's head coach role

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Jay Shah and Rohit Sharma.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) Secretary Jay Shah has confirmed that the board has not approached any Australian cricketer with the offer to coach the Indian senior men's cricket team.

“Neither I nor the BCCI have approached any former Australian cricketer with a coaching offer. The reports circulating in certain media sections are completely incorrect," Jay Shah told reporters on Friday.

The BCCI Secretary mentioned that finding the right guy for the role is a "meticulous and thorough process" and the apex cricket governing body in India is looking for someone who possesses a deep understanding of the Indian cricket structure. Shah's statement also hints that the board is keen on getting a former India cricketer on board for the prestigious position.

"Finding the right coach for our national team is a meticulous and thorough process. We are focused on identifying individuals who possess a deep understanding of the Indian cricket structure and have risen through the ranks," Shah said.

