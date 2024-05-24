Friday, May 24, 2024
     
Will Remal cyclone affect SRH vs RR clash? Here's latest weather update from Chennai?

The second qualifier of the 17th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) is set to be played between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Rajasthan Royals at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. With Remal cyclone likely to affect the weather across the country, will this match be affected by rain?

Written By: Aditya Kukalyekar @adikukalyekar New Delhi Updated on: May 24, 2024 12:34 IST
IPL 2024
Image Source : BCCI/IPL Sanju Samson and Pat Cummins

Only two matches are left in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) with Sunrisers Hyderabad and Rajasthan Royals locking horns in the second qualifier today (May 24) at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. Weather has played a massive role in the last week or so in the cash-rich with quite a few matches getting washed out. With Remal cyclone approaching India pretty fast, it remains to be seen if it will affect the knockout clash between SRH and RR in Chennai.

Chennai has been extremely hot this year with current temperatures touching 37 Degrees Celsius and with humidity at its peak, it gets very difficult for the players in the middle. As far as today's weather during the match is concerned, it will be cloudy at 6 PM, 90 minutes before the match.The forecast is only 1% to 3% chance of rain during the match time which is negligible. This makes it clear that Remal cyclone, as of now, is not hurting the IPL but it may hurt the final as it is expected to make landfall on May 26.

In case, this match gets washed out due to rain, then SRH will qualify for the final as they had finished at the second position in the points table, higher than RR. The Royals are coming into this game with a win over Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the eliminator and at the same time, they also broke their five-match winless streak in that encounter. SRH, meanwhile, went down meekly against KKR in the first qualifier.

But both teams played their respective playoff matches at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad and this match is set to take place at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. So they will be get accustomed to the conditions and the team that adapts better, will make it to the final.

