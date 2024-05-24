Kundali Bhagya fame Sanjay Gagnani finally breaks silence on divorce rumours, says 'I was numb for few hours'

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Tv actor Sanjay Gagnani.

TV actor Sanjay Gagnani, who is known for his roles in Kundali Bhagya and Naagin, got married in 2021 to Poonam Preet and recently the two were in the news for all the wrong reasons Several reports claimed that the two are heading to divorce made rounds recently. This all started after the actor shared a cryptic post on Instagram in the Stories section, which he later deleted that led to such rumours.

Talking to Hindustan Times, the actor shared how he felt after hearing these rumours. ''When I first read about it, I was numb for a few hours because I didn’t know how to react. I love my wife and I was only worried about how it would affect her. Thankfully, she is an actor herself, so she understands such rumours are a part and parcel of being a part of this industry. We just said, ‘we both know that we are with each other, and we love each other. So, we don’t care what the world has to say about us’, and then we started ignoring it all,'' he said.

''When I read that, I laughed out loud and immediately got back to my work. Me and Poonam are too strong to get affected by any of it. We are both actors, so she understands,'' he added.

Meanwhile, on the work front, He was last seen in the popular TV show, Kundali Bhagya. However, it has been nearly a year since he left the show. As per his Instagram feed, he recently featured in a music video titled 'Raat Abhi'.

Apart from these, he is also a popular name in the Hindi television industry as he has worked in several other TV shows including, Savdhaan India, Aahat, Kumkum Bhagya, CID, Naagin 4, Naagin 6, and Fear Files, among others.

