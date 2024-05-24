The Witcher season 4: Netflix shares first look of Liam Hemsworth's version of 'Geralt of Rivia'

Follow us on Image Source : SCREENGRABS FROM TEASER Liam Hemsworth replaces Henry Cavill for the lead role.

Netflix on Thursday evening shared the first look of Liam Hemsworth's version of 'Geralt of Rivia' from the fourth season of The Witcher. In the series, Liam will be replacing Henry Cavill as the lead character. In the teaser, Geralt is shown leading his horse through foggy terrain, reacting to ominous sounds behind him. ''Old coin, new Witcher,'' Netflix wrote along with the teaser on Instagram.

Watch the teaser:

After exiting from the show, Henry Cavill said, ''My journey as Geralt of Rivia has been filled with both monsters and adventures, and alas, I will be laying down my medallion and my swords for Season 4,.''

"In my stead, the fantastic Mr. Liam Hemsworth will be taking up the mantle of the White Wolf. As with the greatest of literary characters, I pass the torch with reverence for the time spent embodying Geralt and enthusiasm to see Liam's take on this most fascinating and nuanced of men,'' he added.

On the other hand, Liam Hemsworth expressed his excitement about assuming the role and said, ''Henry Cavill has been an incredible Geralt, and I'm honoured that he's handing me the reins and allowing me to take up the White Wolf's blades for the next chapter of his adventure.''

Apart from this, Hemsworth addressed Cavill, praising the actor's performance. "Henry, I've been a fan of yours for years and was inspired by what you brought to this beloved character. I may have some big boots to fill, but I'm truly excited to be stepping into The Witcher world," he wrote.

In a November 2021 interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Cavill expressed his commitment to The Witcher series, aiming to support creator Lauren Schmidt Hissrich's vision of at least seven seasons.

However, Netflix recently revealed that The Witcher will conclude with its fifth season, with the last two seasons being filmed consecutively.



