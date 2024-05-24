Janhvi Kapoor lauds Royal Challengers Bengaluru, Virat Kohli for their journey in IPL 2024

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/IMDB Janhvi Kapoor watched IPL 2024 Eliminator match between RCB and RR in Ahmedabad.

Bollywood diva Janhvi Kapoor was present at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad for the IPL 2024 Eliminator match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Rajasthan Royals (RR). RCB lost the game, however, Janhvi has come forward and praised the star player of the team Virat Kohli and the team for their remarkable journey in the tournament. Janhvi is currently busy with the promotions of her upcoming flick Mr and Mrs Mahi and for this, she was in Jaipur on Thursday where she praised RCB and also revealed the team she originally supported in IPL and the reason behind it.

''I was supporting Mumbai Indians as l am from Mumbai. We all are big fans of Dhoni so we were supporting CSK. Yesterday, Virat sir played and how he reinvented his game. The way RCB from being underdog they made their mark in IPL. However, we all wanted them to win, unfortunately, it didn't happen. There is a relationship with KKR because our coach in the film, Abhishek Nayar, trained with him for 2 years. He is the assistant coach of KKR. I know he has worked so hard for his team. So of course I would like to see his team succeed,'' she said.

During the promotion, Janhvi revealed the strenuous preparation she underwent for her role, which involved rigorous strength training and a demanding fitness regimen. ''I wasn't very radiant while shooting for this film. When I started preparing for this film, I was promoting 'Good Luck Jerry'. I was possibly shooting for 'Mili' and I was about 8-9 kilos heavier. Sharan was very stressed and told me that I didn't look like a cricketer. He said if I really wanted to do this film, I needed to start losing weight and begin cricket training,'' she added.

For the unversed, Mr and Mrs Mahi also stars Rajkummar Rao in the lead role. This is the second collaboration between the actress and Rao after Roohi. Bankrolled by Karan Johar-led Dharma Productions, Mr and Mrs Mahi will hit cinemas on May 31.

(With ANI inputs)

