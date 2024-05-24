Seven of family killed, over 20 injured in major bus-truck collision on Ambala-Delhi-Jammu National Highway

Follow us on Image Source : ANI The accident occurred on Ambala-Delhi-Jammu National Highway.

In a tragic incident, at least seven members of a family lost their lives and more than 20 sustained injuries in a major accident on the Ambala-Delhi-Jammu National Highway. According to the information, the incident occurred when a truck collided with the bus.

Dr Kaushal Kumar of Civil Hospital in Ambala Cantt confirmed of the incident and said that injured people are being treated. The victims were pilgrims travelling to the Mata Vaishno Devi shrine.

Authorities are currently investigating the cause of the accident.

This is a breaking news. More details to be followed.