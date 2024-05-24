Friday, May 24, 2024
     
  Seven of family killed, over 20 injured in major bus-truck collision on Ambala-Delhi-Jammu National Highway

Following the incident, the injured were rushed to the Civil Hospital in Ambala Cantt. The fatal accident occurred on the Ambala-Delhi-Jammu National Highway.

Edited By: Anurag Roushan @Candid_Tilaiyan Ambala Updated on: May 24, 2024 8:44 IST
Accident on Ambala-Delhi-Jammu National Highway
Image Source : ANI The accident occurred on Ambala-Delhi-Jammu National Highway.

In a tragic incident, at least seven members of a family lost their lives and more than 20 sustained injuries in a major accident on the Ambala-Delhi-Jammu National Highway. According to the information, the incident occurred when a truck collided with the bus.

Dr Kaushal Kumar of Civil Hospital in Ambala Cantt confirmed of the incident and said that injured people are being treated. The victims were pilgrims travelling to the Mata Vaishno Devi shrine. 

Authorities are currently investigating the cause of the accident.

This is a breaking news. More details to be followed. 

