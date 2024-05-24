'PM Modi called as 'boss', 'great' by many world leaders', says Rajnath Singh

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE) Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said that earlier India's words were not taken seriously at international forums, but today, when he speaks the whole world listens, adding that many world leaders refer to Prime Minister Narendra Modi as 'boss' and respect him. Addressing a public rally in Haryana's Palwal, Rajnath Singh launched a veiled attack on Congress' corruption and misgovernance.

He noted that "just 25 years ago, India was not taken seriously on the international platform, but because of PM Modi's effective leadership, other countries now pay attention to India's voice. Many global leaders regard Prime Minister Narendra Modi with respect, some even terming him as 'Boss' or 'Great'."

India's 5th biggest economy in world

Singh stated that in 2004 Manmohan Singh became Prime Minister, however in 2014 even after ruling for 10 years, India was ranked 11th globally, but under the leadership of Narendra Modi, within 8 years, India has climbed to the fifth biggest economy in the world.

"India's growing stature has also deterred intimidation from other countries, as India now knows how to assert itself. Congress did not even develop infrastructure on the country's borders, because the then Defence Minister said that China would get angry if roads were built in the border areas," he claimed.

Congress dissolved elected govts over 132 times

The Defence Minister alleged, "The Congress claimed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi would dissolve elected state governments in his third term, but Prime Minister Modi hadn't dissolved any government in the past decade. In contrast, the Congress dissolved elected governments over 132 times, with Indira Gandhi responsible for 90 of those instances."

Singh also mentioned the initiation of the 'One Rank One Pension' scheme by the BJP.

"India has achieved significant milestones, including exporting approximately Rs 21 thousand crores worth of goods annually and selling BrahMos missiles to other nations," he added.

The Lok Sabha elections for the 10 parliamentary constituencies of Haryana are going to be held in a single phase on May 25 (Saturday).

Haryana previous poll results

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections in the state, the BJP swept the state, capturing all 10 seats. In the 2014 elections, the BJP won 7 seats, while the Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) won 2 seats and the Congress secured only one seat.

