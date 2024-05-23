'Congress ended SC, ST, OBCs quota in around 9,000 institutions': PM Modi to Rajat Sharma in Salaam India show

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Prime Minister Narendra Modi in an exclusive conversation with India TV.

Modi with Rajat Sharma: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said that the Congress ended reservations for Scheduled Caste (SC), Scheduled Tribe (ST), and Other Backward Classes (OBCs) in around 9,000 institutions in the country and slammed the 'Khan Market Gang' who raise questions against his government. The Prime Minister was responding to India TV's Chairman and Editor-in-Chief Rajat Sharma in this election season's biggest interview.

When Rajat Sharma asked the Prime Minister how he openly talks against the Muslim reservation, he said, ''I have been asking the Congress government for the past month to give a written guarantee that they will not change the constitution, they won't change the constitution to give reservation on religion basis, and also that they won't snatch SC, ST, OBCs quota and give it those doing 'Vote-Jihad' on religious lines, I asked them to give this in writing, but they don't do it."

"They don't even have the courage to issue a statement on this. I want to ask Congress whether their manifesto mentions they will do corruption, look at their manifestos of the past 50 years, is this mentioned there, but do they indulge in corruption and when people raise questions, they will say look at our manifesto, have they mentioned that they do corruption," the Prime Minister said.

"You look at former PM Manmohan Singh's statements or Shehzada's (Rahul Gandhi) remarks, their manifesto says that tenders will be awarded based on religion if they come to power. Not only this, they went up to an extent and talked about bringing reservation in sports on the basis of religion," the Prime Minister mentioned.

Responding to his criticism of the 'Khan Market Gang', PM Modi said that he lives for the country, suffers for it and every moment of his life is dedicated to the nation and he will not allow it to get wasted."

The Prime Minister continued and said, "Someone sent him yesterday that the Congress had ended reservations for Scheduled Caste (SC), Scheduled Tribe (ST), and Other Backward Classes (OBCs) in around 9,000 institutions in the country by giving them minority name. But if we privatise even one PSU then the Congress chief raise questions in the Parliament and level allegations on us that we are privatising to remove SC, ST, OBC quota but you (Congress and Opposition) have ended their (SC, ST, OBC) reservation and if I ask this question, then this 'Khan Market Gang' questions us but shouldn't they have raised their voice against those who are scrapping the quota."

On Wednesday, during an election rally in Delhi's Dwarka, PM Modi hit out at the Congress saying that in 2011, it secretly changed the status of Jamia Millia Islamia central University in Delhi by declaring it as a minority institution. The Congress party snatched the rights of SC, ST, OBCs, Dalits, and Tribals in higher education.

Addressing a rally in Delhi on Wednesday, which will vote in Lok Sabha elections on May 25, PM Modi said that the Congress worked to snatch the rights of our SC-ST-OBC, Dalit, tribal brothers and sisters in higher education. The whole country knows how much injustice the Congress has done to our SC-ST-OBC, Dalit, tribal brothers and sisters. The Congress government quietly played a trick and declared Jamia-Millia University a minority institution. This made 50 per cent reservation for Muslims applicable in it.

