Gold and silver prices on May 24: Check city-wise rates

Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY Representative Image

Business news: Gold prices witnessed a slight decrease on Friday (May 24). The cost of 24 carat gold is Rs 7,174 per gram, which is down by Rs 110. The cost of 10 gram of gold is Rs 71,740. The cost of 22 carat gold is Rs 6,576 per gram. The price change in 24 carat gold since yesterday was -0.150% till 9.38 am.

The cost of Silver increased by Rs 340 to Rs 90,850 till the said time.

City-wise rates of 24 carat gold per 10 gram and Silver 999 Fine per 10 gram (in Rs) today

New Delhi:

Gold prices: 71,500

Silver: 905

Mumbai:

Gold: 71,630

Silver: 906

Chennai:

Gold: Rs 71,840

Silver: 909

Bangalore:

Gold: 71,660

Silver: 907

Pune:

Gold: 71,610

Silver: 907

Ahmedabad:

Gold: 71,700

Silver: 908

Kolkata:

Gold: 71,510

Silver: 65,551

Chandigarh:

Gold: 71,610

Silver: 907

Noida:

Gold: 71,630

Silver: 907

Patna:

Gold: 71,570

Silver: 906

Nagpur:

Gold: 71,610

Silver: 907

Srinagar:

Gold: 71,730

Silver: 908

Ranchi:

Gold: 71,630

Silver: 907

Varanasi:

Gold: 71,630

Silver: 907

Rajkot:

Gold: 71,700

Silver: 908

Surat:

Gold: 71,700

Silver: 908

Kanpur:

Gold: 71,630

Silver: 907

The prices of gold and silver fluctuate due to a variety of factors, including insights from esteemed jewellers. Key influences include global demand for gold, exchange rate fluctuations, prevailing interest rates, and government regulations governing gold trading. Additionally, international events such as the overall state of the global economy and the strength of the US dollar relative to other currencies significantly affect gold prices in the Indian market.