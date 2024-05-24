Gold and silver prices on May 24: Check city-wise rates

Business news: Gold prices witnessed a slight decrease on Friday (May 24). The cost of 24 carat gold is Rs 7,174 per gram, which is down by Rs 110. The cost of 10 gram of gold is Rs 71,740. The cost of 22 carat gold is Rs 6,576 per gram. The price change in 24 carat gold since yesterday was -0.150% till 9.38 am.
The cost of Silver increased by Rs 340 to Rs 90,850 till the said time.
City-wise rates of 24 carat gold per 10 gram and Silver 999 Fine per 10 gram (in Rs) today
New Delhi:
Gold prices: 71,500
Silver: 905
Mumbai:
Gold: 71,630
Silver: 906
Chennai:
Gold: Rs 71,840
Silver: 909
Bangalore:
Gold: 71,660
Silver: 907
Pune:
Gold: 71,610
Silver: 907
Ahmedabad:
Gold: 71,700
Silver: 908
Kolkata:
Gold: 71,510
Silver: 65,551
Chandigarh:
Gold: 71,610
Silver: 907
Noida:
Gold: 71,630
Silver: 907
Patna:
Gold: 71,570
Silver: 906
Nagpur:
Gold: 71,610
Silver: 907
Srinagar:
Gold: 71,730
Silver: 908
Ranchi:
Gold: 71,630
Silver: 907
Varanasi:
Gold: 71,630
Silver: 907
Rajkot:
Gold: 71,700
Silver: 908
Surat:
Gold: 71,700
Silver: 908
Kanpur:
Gold: 71,630
Silver: 907
The prices of gold and silver fluctuate due to a variety of factors, including insights from esteemed jewellers. Key influences include global demand for gold, exchange rate fluctuations, prevailing interest rates, and government regulations governing gold trading. Additionally, international events such as the overall state of the global economy and the strength of the US dollar relative to other currencies significantly affect gold prices in the Indian market.