'Chianca Chop Free': British TV host mispronounces Priyanka Chopra's name, fans call it 'unacceptable'

PeeCee will next be seen in Heads of State alongside John Cena.

A video of a British channel is doing rounds on the internet wherein the host Andi Peters mispronounces actress Priyanka Chopra's name. The viral clip has stirred up the internet as some social media users feel he was deliberately mocking her, while a few also felt that he was really unaware of the actress' name. As per the viral video, Andi Peters was at Madame Tussauds in London for the show Good Morning Britain and standing next to the PeeCee wax statue. While informing about the celebrity, he fumbled her name and called her ''Chia Chianca Chop Free.''

Watch the viral clip:

On the other hand, co-hosts of the show, Adil Ray and Charlotte Hawkins corrected him by saying, ''Honestly, Andi. If you're going to stand next to somebody, at least work out what their name is. That's Priyanka Chopra, the Indian Bollywood actress who is now a massive star in America.''

Soon after the video started trending online, Priyanka's fans were quick enough to express their 'anger' and 'displeasure' over Andi Peters. On user wrote, ''If we mispronounced or even remotely said anything derogatory about his background or name.. it would be the end of story.'' ''She is Priyanka the world knows her who are you?'' wrote another. A third user commented, ''Someone needs to tell Andy Peters at least Priyanka Chopra has earned her place in Madame Tussaud’s because he hasn’t.''

For the unversed, after a successful career in Bollywood, Priyanka Chopra moved to the US and became a global star. She is married to American singer Nick Jonas and the two are blessed with a daughter, Malti Marie. On the work front, the actress will next feature in Heads of State, also starring Idris Elba, John Cena, and Jack Quaid in key roles.

Besides this, she recently announced her involvement in The Bluff, directed by Frank E Flowers. Priyanka also announced her new film in collaboration with the production team of Barry Avrich's new feature documentary Born Hungry as a producer.

