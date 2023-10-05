Bihar: Mob torches vehicles in police station after protesting over man's death during anti-liquor drive

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Bihar: Mob torches vehicles in police station

Bihar: An irate mob on Thursday went on a rampage and allegedly torched several vehicles in a police station in Muzaffarpur district of Bihar. According to police, the mob was protesting over the death of a person during anti-liquor raids in Rampur Jaipal village of the district. The anti-liquor rain was launched in the village during which, Jitendra Yadav jumped into a pond to escape. However, he died, police said.

Protesting over the death, villagers blocked the National Highway 57 with Yadav's body, Superintendent of Police (City) Arvind Pratap Singh told reporters. "They suddenly went on a rampage and entered the campus of Garha police station. They torched two police vehicles and several seized bikes parked there," he said.

"However, there was no damage to the police station," he added. Senior officers along with Fire Services reached the police station and brought the situation under control, Singh said.

"A case has been registered and the matter is further investigated," the SP said. Alcohol was banned in Bihar by the Nitish Kumar government in 2016.

(with PTI inputs)