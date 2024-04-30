India TV Sports Wrap on April 30: Today's top 10 trending news stories

Follow us on Image Source : BCCI/IPL/AP - INDIA TV Indian captain Rohit Sharma is celebrating his 37th birthday on April 30 while Phil Salt broke a massive record of Sourav Ganguly as Kolkata Knight Riders beat Delhi Capitals

Indian captain Rohit Sharma is celebrating his 37th birthday on April 30, 2024 and will be in action on his special day playing for the Mumbai Indians in the 2024 edition of the IPL against the Lucknow Super Giants. On the other hand, Phil Salt broke a massive record of Sourav Ganguly as Kolkata Knight Riders beat Delhi Capitals in the 2024 edition of the IPL after his 68-run knock. Salt now has the most runs by a batter at the Eden Gardens in an IPL season. All that and more in our Sports Wrap for today.

Top 10 Trending Sports Stories

Kolkata Knight Riders beat Delhi Capitals by 7 wickets to return to winning ways

Kolkata Knight Riders after a couple of indifferent games, returned to winning ways in the 2024 edition of the IPL beating the Delhi Capitals with an all-round effort on a slightly tricky surface. Varun Chakravarthy starred with the ball while the openers Phil Salt and Sunil Narine did the job with the bat as KKR now have 12 points in the bag.

Rohit Sharma turns 37

Indian captain Rohit Sharma is celebrating his birthday on Tuesday, April 30 and has turned 37. Rohit is set to lead India in the fourth ICC event next month but is currently playing for Mumbai Indians in the IPL and will be in action on his birthday against the Lucknow Super Giants.

Cricket Australia has introduced their next action plan for women's cricket

Cricket Australia in an elaborate action plan for future of women's cricket in the country has optimised the Women's Big Bash League to a 40-match competition, increased domestic and WBBL salaries, ensured live broadcast for every single WBBL match and will introduce a new state-based domestic T20 competition to expand their local player pool.

Lucknow Super Giants to take on Mumbai Indians

Lucknow Super Giants suffered a loss against the Rajasthan Royals in their last game and are in the 10-point logjam with three other teams. The Tuesday clash against Mumbai Indians is crunch in terms of Lucknow breaking away from the middle muddle.

Phil Salt breaks Sourav Ganguly's record

KKR opener Phil Salt now has the most runs by a batter at the Eden Gardens in a season as he surpassed Sourav Ganguly's 14-year-old record. Salt now has 344 runs to his name in just 6 innings in an IPL season in Kolkata.

Mayank Yadav set to return for LSG

After missing five matches, Mayank Yadav is set to return for the Lucknow Super Giants after being declared fully fit ahead of the Mumbai Indians clash. Mayank took IPL 2024 by storm with two 3-wicket hauls in a row.

Selection committee to convene in Ahmedabad

The All-India men's selection committee is set to meet coach Rahul Dravid to pick the squad for the T20 World Cup. Apart from a couple of spots, most of the squad picks itself with very few surprises in store.

Rafael Nadal keeps dreaming

Rafael Nadal is taking one step at a time but was absolutely thrilled with his 6-1, 6-7, 6-4 win against Argentina's Pedro Cachin in Round 32 of the Madrid Open as he is set to take the tennis world by storm, once again.

Thiago Silva to leave Chelsea

Brazilian defender Thiago Silva to leave Chelsea after the season. Silva, who made a move from PSG to Chelsea has played 151 matches for the Blues and in an emotional goodbye, announced that he will be parting ways.

Mumbai City FC qualify for ISL final