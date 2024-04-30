Apple iOS 18 to revamp Photos, Mail, and more apps on iPhone: All you need to know

Follow us on Image Source : FILE WWDC 2024

Apple has scheduled its upcoming annual developer conference, known as WWDC24. The event is scheduled for June 10, and a lot of anticipations are being made. The speculations stated that the tech giant is set to unleash the new iOS 18 along with other software updates. It is further rumoured for swirling about significant changes and some upcoming new features will be supporting iPhones and iPads. These features will mainly focus on artificial intelligence (AI) integration and focused apps.

As per the report of Mark Gurman of Bloomberg, Apple has been poised to revamp several of its system apps in iOS 18, which will further have updated features like Notes, Mail, Fitness and Photos. Although the specific details are not yet unveiled, as per the speculations it is further suggested that the Notes app might receive notable upgrades, which will potentially have an inbuilt calculator, which has been one of the long-requested features by Apple users.

The upcoming iOS update is expected to come with smarter Siri capabilities and AI enhancements which will be added across various apps like Shortcuts, Spotlight, Messages, Apple Music, Keynote, Health and more. Furthermore, it is said that the new customization options for Safari Browsing Assistant, Voice Memos app and Apple Maps.

Addition of Calculator app

This is worth stating that the most anticipated update is the addition of a dedicated calculator app for its iPadOS 18, which was missing for decades. This app will be addressing a longstanding demand from users. It will be coupled with redesigned system apps and improved AI integration, which is poised to elevate the user experience for iPadOS and iOS.

iOS 18: More details

The unveiling of iOS 18, along with other updates for watchOS, iPadOS and macOS is expected to take place in the WWDC24, which has been scheduled for June 10 (2024). Following the announcement, the developers could anticipate accessing the first developer betas of these OS in June.

These betas will further offer insights into the new features and enhancements which the users could expect to see when the final versions are released from the company.

Overall, the upcoming iOS 18 is said to be launching with a significant software update, specifically with the AI-driven features for the devices. The updated software has been designed to improve Apple's handsets. The tech giant is striving to refine its software ecosystem, where the users can look forward to a more seamless and intuitive experience across the devices.

