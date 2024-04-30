Yoga: Which 5 deadly diseases are there due to stubborn obesity?
Yoga: How will hiatus hernia be cured without surgery?
Yoga: 10 panacea remedies...urine-kidney problems will end!
Yoga: Know yoga therapy for perfect blood circulation
Prajwal Revanna, grandson of former PM HD Deve Gowda, suspended from JD-S over obscene videos case
'BJP will achieve its target of '400 paar' in Lok Sabha elections', avers Rajnath Singh | EXCLUSIVE
Amit Shah corners Congress over his fake video, says 'action highlights their frustration'
Shiv Sena declares Ravindra Waikar, ex-Uddhav Thackeray aide, as candidate from Mumbai North West
Israel fears possible arrest warrants against Netanyahu, others by International Criminal Court
Amit Shah on Prajwal Revanna's obscene videos case: Why has Congress not taken any action till now?
Drinking tea, coffee, cold drinks and alcohol in summer can be harmful: Centre issues advisory
Yoga: What is the treatment for 7 types of pain in Ayurveda?
Aaj Ka Rashifal: Know from Acharya Indu Prakash ji that Tuesday will be auspicious for which zodiac signs.
Ayushman Bharat Diwas 2024: How Does Ayushman Bharat Yojana Make Healthcare Accessible?
SC notice to Centre after 'ex-Muslim' woman moves court seeking secular succession law
LS Polls: Smriti Irani exudes confidence in winning Amethi's seat, says Nobody is buzzing about...
Lok Sabha Elections 2024: 392 candidates in third phase are 'crorepatis', 18 pc have criminal cases
Historical mistake: Radical preacher Amritpal's father on SAD fielding candidate against his son
BJP RS MP Dushyant Gautam injured as his car overturns while en route to Delhi, hospitalised
India summons Canadian envoy after pro-Khalistan slogans raised at event addressed by PM Trudeau
Assam Police makes first arrest in Amit Shah doctored video case, says CM Himanta Biswa Sarma
KKR equal MI's all-time IPL record with cakewalk win over DC at Eden Gardens
KKR vs DC IPL 2024 Highlights: Kolkata Knight Riders thrash Delhi Capitals by 7 wickets
Sunil Narine breaks Lasith Malinga's all-time record during KKR vs DC IPL 2024 clash in Kolkata
Mayank Yadav injury update: LSG speedster declared fit, expected return date revealed
IPL 2024: Rajasthan Royals can still get eliminated in league stage! Here's how
US finds Israeli military units responsible for 'gross violations' of human rights before Gaza war
'Unwarranted, unsubstantiated imputations': India reacts to US report on Pannun case
India aiming to be 'superpower', we are 'begging' to avoid bankruptcy: Pakistani leader
US: Columbia University begins suspending pro-Palestinian protesters as encampment talks stall
Son Pari to Diya Aur Baati Hum: 5 iconic Indian TV shows that will make you nostalgic
Irrfan Khan's son Babil wins netizens' hearts with THIS generous act | WATCH
Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt spotted at ISL semi-final match in Mumbai | WATCH
K-pop boy group SEVENTEEN release new album, unveil new music video of 'Maestro'
Finally! 'Mufasa' teaser is out now, prequel of 'The Lion King' to be released on THIS day
AI to drive technology demand in second half after strong Q1: Samsung
EU designates iPadOS as a ‘Gatekeeper’: Know-why?
OnePlus set to launch two powerful smartphones soon
WhatsApp Channels to add verified badges, redesigned recommendations and more
Smartphone overheat issue: Why does it happen and how to protect it?
Getting unknown calls on new number? Here's what is Recycled Mobile Number, how this policy works
What is end-to-end encryption and why is WhatsApp against breaking it? | Explained
Why is Karnataka government at centre of controversy over Muslim reservation in OBC quota? Know here
What is UK's Rwanda deportation bill and why is it such a big issue for Rishi Sunak? Explained
Muizzu's party wins Maldives polls despite geopolitical turbulence: What does this mean for India?
Horoscope Today, April 30: Favourable Circumstances for Taurus; know about other zodiac signs
Horoscope Today, April 29: Aries needs to be careful with politics; know about other zodiac signs
Horoscope Today, April 28: Gemini need to keep their expenses limited; know about other zodiac signs
Weekly Horoscope (April 29-May 5): Virgos must find joy in physical activities; know about your sign
Horoscope Today, April 27: Libra's financial condition will improve; know about other zodiac signs
Drinking tea, coffee, cold drinks and alcohol in summer can be harmful: Centre issues advisory
Traffic noise raises risk of cardiovascular diseases: Study
Superfood Mulberries: Know THESE 5 benefits of Shahtoot
AstraZeneca admits rare side effect risk in Covishield vaccine, sparks public concern
Blood pressure control to strengthening immune system, know benefits of muskmelon seeds
What is mind wandering? 5 ways it is beneficial for you
Western vs Indian: Which breakfast option is healthier?
Looking to shed some kilos? Try these 5 delicious chia-infused beverages
Love for sarees? Know 5 unique ways to style a six-yard for office
Coconut vs Tender Coconut: Which is healthier?