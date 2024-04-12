MP Board Result 2024: MPBSE to announce class 10th and 12th results soon, details here

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV MP Board Result 2024 soon

MP Board Class 10th, 12th Result 2024: The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MP Board) will soon announce the class 10th and 12th results. Once out, the parents and students will be able to download MPBSE results using roll number, application number and other details on the login page.

As per media reports, the outcome of MP Board classes 10th and 12th will be out in the next week. i.e. April 15 or 20. However, there is no official confirmation of the date and time. Students and parents are advised to stay tuned to the official website for the latest updates.

How to download MPBSE class 10th and 12th results?

Go to the official website, mpbse. nic.in

Click on the link that reads, ‘MP Board 2024 Result for classes 10th and 12th’

MPBSE classes 10th and 12th results will appear on the screen

Download MP Board Results and save it for future reference

Evaluation process completed

As per the information received, the board completed the evaluation process of classes 10th and 12th on April 10. Now, the board is preparing results based on the verification of toppers, and their interviews.

The MP board conducted the class 10th exams from February 5 to 28 and the class 12 exams from February 6 to March 5. The exams were conducted in single shifts from 9 am to 12 pm. This year, over 16 lakh students appeared for the exams.

MP Board 2023: Alternative website

mpbse.nic.in

mpresults.nic.in

In 2023, a total of 55.28 per cent of students cleared the MP Board class 12 exams. The performance of girls students was commendable. They scored a pass percentage of 58.75 percent whereas the boys only got 52 percent marks.

On the other side, the overall pass percentage of the MP Board Class 10th exam was 63.29 per cent. The boys achieved a pass percentage of 60.26 per cent, while the girls outperformed with a remarkable pass percentage of 66.47 per cent.