Mohali Punjab PSEB Class 10th Result 2024 today: Check time, how to download, and other details

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Mohali Punjab PSEB Class 10th Result 2024 today

Mohali Punjab PSEB Class 10th Result 2024: The Punjab School Education Board is all set to announce the class 10th results today, April 18. As per the official announcement, the PSEB Class 10th results will be announced today through a press conference scheduled at 1 pm. During the press conference, the details on the results such as pass percentage, topper list, and other details will be shared. However, the students will be download PSEB Class 10th results from tomorrow onwards, April 19.

Earlier, the results were set to be announced at 2.30 pm on April 18. Now, the board has changed it to 1 pm. Students and parents are advised to keep a close eye on the official website or indiatvnews.com for latest updates.

Punjab PSEB Class 10th Result 2024 scorecard download link will be activated at pseb.ac.in. Students will be able to download their results using their registration number, date of birth, and other details on the login page. Once the link is activated, the students will be able to directly access the download link through the official website or indiatvnews.com.

How to download Mohali PSEB Matric Result 2024?

Go to pseb.ac.in, the Punjab School Education Board's (PSEB) official website.

Navigate the link that reads, 'PSEB Matriculation Examination Results 2024'.

Enter your name, mobile number, and roll number as login credentials.

The screen will show your PSEB Punjab Class 10th Result 2024.

Print it out after downloading it for future use.

Check Punjab Board Class 10th result 2024 Live updates

This year, the PSEB Class 10th board exams were conducted between February 13 and March 6 wherein around 2.9 lakh students appeared for the exam. Along with results, the board will announce subject-wise pass percentages, merit lists and other statistics. To pass the exam, students are required to secure at least 33 per cent marks in each subject. Those who fail to achieve the minimum marks will have to appear for the supplementary exams. The details about the supplementary exams will also be shared during press conference.