HP Board Topper List 2024: Out of 41 top ten students, 31 are girls; check stream-wise topper list

Himachal Board HPBOSE Class 12 Result 2024 topper list: The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) has finally declared the results of the class 12th board exams. Students who took the exam can now check their results using their roll number, date of birth and other details on the login page available on hpbose.org.

As per the results, a total of 85,777 students appeared for the exam, of which, 63,092 qualified the exam. The overall pass percentage of the HPBOSE Class 12th exams 2024 is at 73.76 per cent. The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) has released the list of Class 12 toppers and pass percentages. Out of 41 top ten students, 30 are girls. Students can find the list of toppers for the HPBOSE Class 12th exams below.

This year, the HPBOSE Class 12 exam was conducted from March 1 to 28 across the state. The results of all three streams including science, commerce and arts have been uploaded on the official website. Students can check their results by following the easy steps given below. Students should note that they need to secure at least 33 per cent marks in each subject to pass the exam.

How can I view the Class 12 Himachal Pradesh Board Results?

Go to hpbose.org, the official HPBOS website.

Press the 'result' hyperlink.

Click the 'Himachal Pradesh Board Class 12 Result' link.

Enter your roll number and any other necessary information now.

The display of the Himachal Pradesh Board Class 12 Result will occur.

Download the outcome and store it for later use.

Himachal HPBOSE Class 12 Result: Check stream-wise toppers list

