HPBOSE Result 2024: Himachal Board class 12 results announced, check stream-wise pass percentage, link here

HPBOSE Result 2024: The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) has announced the class 12th results today, April 29. The announcement of the results has been made through a press conference by District Magistrate Kangra Hemraj Bairwa. Students can now check their results on the official website, hpbose.org. To download the HPBOSE result scorecards, the students are required to use their roll number, date of birth and other details on the login page. In addition to the websites, students can also check their results via SMS and digilocker. Here are the websites where students can check their scores.

List of websites to check HPBOSE 12th results

hpbose.org results.gov.in indiaresults.com examresults.net indiatvnews.com/education

This year, the HP Board exam was conducted between March 1 and 28 across the state wherein over one lakh students appeared. As per the results, the overall pass percentage has been recorded at 73.76, which is a decline from last year's pass percentage. Last year, a total of 1,05,369 students appeared for the 12th exams, out of which 83,418 students successfully passed. The overall pass percentage stood at 79.4%.

Himachal Board (HPBOSE) Class 12 result 2024: Pass percentage

To pass the Himachal Class 12 board exam, the students are required to secure at least 33 marks in each subject. Students should note that the result is provisional. They need to collect their original marksheets from their respective schools a few days after the declaration of the result. Students who are not satisfied with their results have the option of re-evaluation. Students should have at least 20 per cent marks in their theory part to apply for revaluation for HP Board Class 12 result 2024.

HP Board result 2024: Details on scorecards

