Tuesday, May 14, 2024
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Education
  4. Exam Results
  5. TN 11th Result 2024 LIVE: TNDGE HSE Plus one results announced on tnresults.nic.in, 91.17 pc students pass
Live now

TN 11th Result 2024 LIVE: TNDGE HSE Plus one results announced on tnresults.nic.in, 91.17 pc students pass

TN 11th Result 2024 has been released today, May 14 at 9.30 am. Students can download their results from the official websites, tnresults.nic.in, and dget.tn.gov.in using their roll number, date of birth and other details on login page. Check all latest updates here.

Nidhi Mittal Edited By: Nidhi Mittal @nidhi_mittal09 New Delhi Updated on: May 14, 2024 10:16 IST
Tamil Nadu TNDGE HSE Plus one results announced
Image Source : FILE TN 11th Result 2024 out

TN 11th Result 2024 LIVE: Tamil Nadu Directorate of Government Examination (TNDGE) has released HSE +1 (class 11) results today, May 14. All those who took the class 11 exam can download their scorecards from the official websites, tnresults.nic.in, and dget.tn.gov.in at 9.30 am. Students can download the TN 11th result by using their registration number, and date of birth. As per the results, the overall pass percentage is recorded at 91.17 percent.

Tamil Nadu +1 test was conducted between March 4 and March 25 wherein about 7 lakh students appeared for the exam. To pass this exam, students are required to obtain 35 marks out of 100 marks. The students will have to qualify for both theory and practical. 

Students are required to achieve a passing grade of at least 70 marks on theory tests. While there's no specified minimum passing score for practical exams, attendance for assessment is compulsory. In the TN HSE +1 exam of 2023, the overall pass rate was 90.93%. Girls had a pass rate of 94.36%, while boys had a pass rate of 86.99%.

ALSO READ | Tamil Nadu TNDGE HSE Plus One Result 2024 announced, scorecards direct link here

Stay tuned to THIS live blog for latest updates.

 

Live updates :TN 11th Result 2024 LIVE

Auto Refresh
Refresh
  • May 14, 2024 10:15 AM (IST) Posted by Nidhi Mittal

    TN 11th Result 2024: Stream-wise pass percentage

    • Science: 94.31 per cent
    • Arts: 72.89 per cent
    • Commerce: 86.93 per cent
    • Vocational: 78.72 per cent
  • May 14, 2024 10:12 AM (IST) Posted by Nidhi Mittal

    TN 11th result 2024: 1964 schools achieve 100% results

    A total of 1,964 schools of the Tamil Nadu state have achieved 100 per cent result. 

  • May 14, 2024 10:11 AM (IST) Posted by Nidhi Mittal

    TN 11th result 2024: Pass percentage increases

    This year, TN 11th result 2024 pass percentage has increased by 0.24%. In 2023, the pass percentage was 90.93 percent. This year, it is recorded at 91.17 percent.

  • May 14, 2024 10:09 AM (IST) Posted by Nidhi Mittal

    TN 11th result 2024: Gender-wise pass percentage

    •  Boys pass percentage: 87.26%
    •  Girls pass percentage: 94.69%
  • May 14, 2024 10:08 AM (IST) Posted by Nidhi Mittal

    TN 11th result 2024: School-wise pass percentage

     Government schools reported a pass percentage of 85.75 per cent, while government-aided schools saw a higher pass rate of 92.32 per cent. Private schools achieved a pass percentage of 98.09 per cent.

  • May 14, 2024 10:07 AM (IST) Posted by Nidhi Mittal

    TN 11th result 2024: 241 govt schools recorded 100 percent pass result

    A total of 241 schools have acheived a 100 percent pass rate. 

  • May 14, 2024 10:03 AM (IST) Posted by Nidhi Mittal

    TN 11th result 2024: Girls outperform boys

    As per results, girls outperformed boys by securing 94.69 percent marks. The overall pass percentage of male students is 87.26 percent. The result of female students is 7.43 per cent better than boys.

  • May 14, 2024 9:59 AM (IST) Posted by Nidhi Mittal

    TN 11th result 2024: Over 8 lakh students appeared in the exam

    This year, a total of 8,11,172 students appeared for the exam, of which, 4, 26, 821 were girls and 3,84,351 were boys.

  • May 14, 2024 9:55 AM (IST) Posted by Nidhi Mittal

    TN 11th result 2024: 91.17 per cent students pass

    This year, the overall pass percentage is recorded at 91.17 per cent

  • May 14, 2024 9:32 AM (IST) Posted by Nidhi Mittal

    TN 11th Result 2024 announced, link here

    TN 11th Result 2024 has been announced. Students can download their results at the official website or by clicking on the provided link below.

    TN 11th Result 2024 direct download link

  • May 14, 2024 9:27 AM (IST) Posted by Nidhi Mittal

    TN 11th result 2024: What are details mentioned on scorecards?

    The Tamil Nadu Class 11th result 2024 scorecard will include the details like student's name, roll number, total subject-wise marks, internal marks, theory marks, practical marks, aggregate marks, and qualifying status. A student needs to receive at least 35 out of 100 points to pass the Tamil Nadu TN Class 11th Result 2024.

     

  • May 14, 2024 9:21 AM (IST) Posted by Nidhi Mittal

    10 minutes to go!

    Only 10 minutes left for the announcement of the TN 11th Result 2024. Students are advised to keep their credentials ready to check their results online.

  • May 14, 2024 9:16 AM (IST) Posted by Nidhi Mittal

    TN 11th result 2024 live: What are credentials required?

    Students are required to enter their registration number and Date of Birth to check their TN 11th result 2024 online. They are advised to keep the TN 11th admit card 2024 handy to check the 11th result 2024 Tamil Nadu scorecards.

     

  • May 14, 2024 9:11 AM (IST) Posted by Nidhi Mittal

    TN 11th result 2024 live: Top performing districts in 2023

    • Tiruppur: 96.38 Per Cent
    • Erode: 96.18 Per Cent
    • Coimbatore: 95.73 Per Cent
  • May 14, 2024 9:10 AM (IST) Posted by Nidhi Mittal

    TN 11th result 2024 live: What if i am not satisfied with the results?

    Students who are not unhappy with their results can apply for the DGETN HSE Plus One Result 2024 revaluation. The board will issue guidelines for revaluation after the release of DGETN +1 HSC Result 2024.

  • May 14, 2024 9:08 AM (IST) Posted by Nidhi Mittal

    TN 11th result 2024 live: Grading System

    Grade  Marks Range Grade Point
    A1 91-100 10
    A2 81-90 9
    B1 71-80 8
    B2 61-70 7
    C1 51-60 6
    C2 41-50 5
    D 33-40 4

     

  • May 14, 2024 9:03 AM (IST) Posted by Nidhi Mittal

    Just half an hour left for the announcement of TN 11th result 2024

    The Tamil Nadu Board will announce the TN 11th result 2024 at 9.30 am today, May 14.

     

  • May 14, 2024 9:02 AM (IST) Posted by Nidhi Mittal

    What are options available to check TN 11th result 2024?

    Students can download TN 11th result 2024 by following the methods.

    • official website
    • SMS
    • via schools
  • May 14, 2024 8:59 AM (IST) Posted by Nidhi Mittal

    How to check tn 11th result?

    • Visit the official website of TNDGE, tnresults.nic.in
    • Navigate the link to the HSE (+1) result 
    • Enter your required credentials and click on the 'submit' button
    • TN 11th result 2024 will appear on the screen
    • Download and save TN 11th result 2024 for future reference
  • May 14, 2024 8:57 AM (IST) Posted by Nidhi Mittal

    TN 11th result 2024 LIVE: Original Marksheet

    Students can collect the TN 11th result 2024 original marksheets from their respective schools a few days after the class 11 results are announced.

  • May 14, 2024 8:56 AM (IST) Posted by Nidhi Mittal

    How to download TN +1 Class 11 Result 2024 via Digilocker?

    Step 1: Download the DigiLocker app from the Play Store or visit digilocker.gov.in to access it.

    Step 2: To create an account, click the 'sign in' button.

    Step 3: If you are an existing user, sign in with your login information.

    Step 4: Now, click on the 'Tamil Nadu Board of Secondary Education' option. 

    Step 5: Enter your birthdate, Class 11 roll number, and other information and click on 'Get Document' option.

    Step 6:  TN HSC Result will appear on the screen.

    Step 7: Download the result and print it out for your records. 

  • May 14, 2024 8:52 AM (IST) Posted by Nidhi Mittal

    When will class 11th result 2024 in Tamil Nadu be announced?

    As per the official schedule, TN 11th result 2024 will be announced today, May 14, 2024 at 9.30 AM on the official website, tnresults.nic.in.

  • May 14, 2024 8:50 AM (IST) Posted by Nidhi Mittal

    TN 11th Result 2024 LIVE: Alternative websites

    • tnresults.nic.in
    • dge.tn.gov.in
    • results.digilocker.gov.in
    • indiatvnews.com
Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Education and Exam Results Section

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related Exam-results News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement