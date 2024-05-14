TN 11th Result 2024 LIVE: TNDGE HSE Plus one results announced on tnresults.nic.in, 91.17 pc students pass

Follow us on Image Source : FILE TN 11th Result 2024 out

TN 11th Result 2024 LIVE: Tamil Nadu Directorate of Government Examination (TNDGE) has released HSE +1 (class 11) results today, May 14. All those who took the class 11 exam can download their scorecards from the official websites, tnresults.nic.in, and dget.tn.gov.in at 9.30 am. Students can download the TN 11th result by using their registration number, and date of birth. As per the results, the overall pass percentage is recorded at 91.17 percent.

Tamil Nadu +1 test was conducted between March 4 and March 25 wherein about 7 lakh students appeared for the exam. To pass this exam, students are required to obtain 35 marks out of 100 marks. The students will have to qualify for both theory and practical.

Students are required to achieve a passing grade of at least 70 marks on theory tests. While there's no specified minimum passing score for practical exams, attendance for assessment is compulsory. In the TN HSE +1 exam of 2023, the overall pass rate was 90.93%. Girls had a pass rate of 94.36%, while boys had a pass rate of 86.99%.

