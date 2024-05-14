Mizoram MBSE HSLC 10th Result 2024 announced on mbse.edu.in, 73.37 per cent pass, check direct link, more

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Mizoram Board MBSE HSLC 10th result declared

MBSE HSLC Result 2024: The Mizoram Board of School Education (MBSE) has announced the High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC) or class 10th exam results today, May 14 at noon. The announcement of the results was done through a press conference that was scheduled at 12 pm. Students can now download MBSE HSLC Result 2024 through the official website. The link to the results has been activated on the official websites, mbse.edu.in, or mbseonline.com. As per results, the overall pass percentage is recorded at 73.37 per cent.

This year, boys performed better than girls by securing 74.38% while the pass percentage of girl students is 72.48%. To download Mizoram MBSE Class 12 results, the students are required to enter their respective roll numbers, and registration numbers in the fields provided on the login. Students can follow the easy steps given below to download their scorecards easily.

Aizwal records the highest 83.3 per cent among a regular category

This year, Out of 18,561 students, a total of 4837 students have been declared failed and 106 students have been placed for compartment exam. The Highest pass percentage in Mizoram's capital Aizwal recorded at 83.3 percent among regular category students.

How to download Mizoram Board MBSE Class 10th results?

Visit the official website, mbse.edu.in

Click on the notification link that reads, 'Mizoram Board MBSE Class 10th results'

It will redirect you to the login window where you need to provide your roll number, date of birth, and other details

Mizoram Board MBSE Class 10th results will appear on the screen

Download and save the results for future reference

This year, Mizoram Board Class 12th was conducted between February 26 and March 15 across the state. To pass the MBSE HSLC 2024 exams, students must secure at least 33 per cent marks in each subject and aggregate.

Mizoram Board MBSE Class 10th results: District-wise Pass percentage

Regular Candidates

Aizawal: 83.3 per cent

Champhai: 70.3 per cent

Hnahthial: 71.6 per cent

Khawzawal: 69.3 per cent

Kolasib: 69.99 per cent

Lawngtlai: 49.97 per cent

Lunglei: 67.76 per cent

Mamit: 72.36 per cent

Saitual: 64.77 per cent

Serchhip: 76.39 per cent

Siaha: 80.79 per cent

Private Candidates

Aizawal: 44.23 per cent

Champhai: 0

Knahthial: 62.5 per cent

Khawazawal: 11.11 per cent

Mizoram Class 10th Result 2024 School-Wise result

Government School: 63.28%

Deficit school: 91.2%

Aided school: 66.36%

Lumpsum school: 74.45%

Private school: 83.22%

Private candidates: 40.52%

MBSE Class 10th Topper 2024 List

Lalmoipuialalawmzual hl lwamzuala - 485 marks

Vanlalmuanpuii R Lalthazuala- 480 marks

H Lalsangpuia H Lalhumhima - 478 marks

Lal Ramluahpuii C Lalduhawma - 476 marks

Vanlalenkawli C Laltansanga - 475 marks

Mizoram Board MBSE Class 10th Result 2024: Division-wise result stats

1st division: 3,801

2nd division: 5,564

3rd division: 2,921

Distinction: 738

What's next?

Students who are not satisfied with their marks can apply for revaluation. The dates for the application process will be soon intimated by the board in due course of time. Students are advised to stay tuned to the official website for latest updates.