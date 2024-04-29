India TV Sports Wrap on April 29: Today's top 10 trending news stories

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY/AP/ INDIA TV New Zealand announced their squad for T20 World Cup 2024 while Chennai Super Kings and Royal Challengers Bengaluru emerged as winners in Sunday double header in IPL 2024

New Zealand announced their squad for T20 World Cup 2024 with Kane Williamson to continue as captain. Rachin Ravindra and Matt Henry are the only two changes in the Black Caps' squad from the last time around with Trent Boult keeping his place and Michael Bracewell returning to the fold after an injury. On the other hand, in IPL 2024 Chennai Super Kings and Royal Challengers Bengaluru emerged as winners in their respective matches on Sunday double-header. All that and more in our Sports Wrap for today.

Top 10 Trending Sports Stories

New Zealand announce T20 World Cup squad

New Zealand have announced their squad for the upcoming ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024 with just two changes from the team they had two years ago in Australia with Rachin Ravindra and Matt Henry coming in place of Adam Milne and Martin Guptill. Kane Williamson will continue to lead the side.

Gujarat Titans suffer sixth loss, RCB win two in a row in IPL 2024

Will Jacks and Virat Kohli helped Royal Challengers Bengaluru cruise to the target of 201 runs with an unbeaten 166-run partnership to win with 24 balls to spare. Jacks slammed a 41-ball century in a six-hitting spree as he went from 50 to 100 in just 10 deliveries as GT suffered their sixth loss of the tournament.

Chennai Super Kings rise three spots with a 78-run win against Sunrisers

Chennai Super Kings riding on skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad and Shivam Dube's exploits with the bat posted 212 runs, which p[proved to be enough by a distance in the end as Sunrisers Hyderabad could only muster 134 and now have lost two games in a row while chasing.

Indian women take a 1-0 lead in the five-match T20 series against Bangladesh

Bowlers led from the front by Renuka Singh Thakur, who picked 3/18, helped India win the first T20I against Bangladesh rather comfortably by 44 runs as they restricted Bangladesh to 101.

Kolkata Knight Riders to take on the Delhi Capitals in a clash for 12 points

A second place is on offer for the Kolkata Knight Riders or Delhi Capitals in the IPL 2024 points table. Who would have thought 10 days ago that the Capitals will be in such a position having lost four of their first five matches and now they have won four of their last five and KKR are just not able to get the required results on batting-friendly home surface.

Will Jacks slams 41-ball century, fifth fastest in IPL

A couple of weeks ago, Travis Head slammed a 39-ball century for Sunrisers Hyderabad, which was the fourth fastest in IPL and now Will Jacks has secured his place right behind the Australian opener as he smashed his second 50 runs off just 10 deliveries.

Deepika Kumari re-inducted into TOPS by Sports Ministry

India's former world number one archer Deepika Kumari has been re-inducted into the Target Olympic Podium Scheme (TOPS) core group ahead of the Paris Olympics, the sports ministry confirmed on Monday, April 29. Deepika recently won a silver medal at the just-concluded World Cup in Shanghai.

India beat England 5-0 to confirm quarter-final spot in the Thomas Cup

Defending champion Indian men's team has beaten England 5-0 in Group C to confirm their spot in the quarter-finals of the ongoing Thomas Cup with HS Prannoy, Kidambi Srikanth, Satwiksairaj Rankireddy-Chirag Shetty, Dhruv Kapila-MR Arjun and Kiran Geoge winning their respective matches.

Mohun Bagan qualify for ISL final

Mohun Bagan are on the verge of a historic double in the Indian Super League as they beat Odisha FC 3-2 on aggregate in the semi-final to qualify for the ISL final.

Pakistan submit three venues to ICC as potential hosts for Champions Trophy 2025