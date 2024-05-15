Supreme Court allows Abbas Ansari to attend private prayer ceremony of father Mukhtar Ansari

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Abbas Ansari and Mukhtar Ansari

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Wednesday allowed Mau MLA Abbas Ansari, who is lodged in Kasganj jail, to attend a private prayer being held in remembrance of his deceased gangster-politician father Mukhtar Ansari in police custody. A private prayer ceremony will be held on June 10.

The top court also allowed Abbas Ansari to meet and spend time with his family on June 11 and June 12 in police custody.

Abbas Ansari visits father Mukhtar Ansari's graveyard

Earlier on April 10, Suheldev Bhartiya Samaj Party MLA condoled his father Mukhtar Ansari's death at his graveyard in Kalibagh. he also read 'Fatiha' on the grave of his father.

Abbas Ansari was brought to Ghazipur in a prison vehicle after the apex court order. The jailed Mau MLA could not attend his father's cremation as he did not get permission from the court.

Mukhtar Ansari died of cardiac arrest

Mukhtar Ansari, who had dozens of cases against him and was convicted in some, died of cardiac arrest at a hospital in Banda in Uttar Pradesh on March 28 while in judicial custody. He died at Rani Durgawati Medical College after being taken there from Banda jail when his condition deteriorated. The jailed gangster was serving life imprisonment in various cases in Uttar Pradesh's Banda jail.

Mukhtar Ansari, a five-time MLA from Mau Sadar constituency, was laid to rest in Ghazipur on March 30 amid a security blanket. The 63-year-old had been behind bars in Uttar Pradesh and Punjab since 2005 and had over 60 criminal cases against him.

