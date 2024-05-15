Heat wave: Yellow alert issued for Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Rajasthan, Haryana, and Chhattisgarh

Follow us on Image Source : AP Picture for representational purposes

Rise in temperature: The scorching heat continues to intensify with each passing day, with maximum temperature soaring up to around 42 degree Celsius in many states of North India, including Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Rajasthan, Haryana, and Chhattisgarh. The weather had predicted above normal maximum temperatures over most parts of the country in May.

The India Meteorological Department has issued Orange Alert warning of severe heat wave in Rajasthan on May 17-18. IMD Director Radheshyam Sharma said, "Jodhpur, Udaipur, Ajmer, Kota are expected to experience strong winds, lightening, normal rain with thunderstorms. Bikaner, Jaipur, Bharatpur are expected to experience a dry spell in the next 5 days. After 16 May, most of the areas will be experiencing dry spell and 2-4 degrees Celsius increase in temperature. The heatwave will start from May 16. On May 17-18, in western Rajasthan, there are chances of a severe heatwave with a temperature of 45-46 degrees Celsius. Jaipur has been experiencing temperature of 41-42 degrees Celsius. The temperature may increase by 2-3 degrees Celsius in the next three days."

The MeT Department forecast clear skies over Delhi-NCR on Wednesday, with strong sunlight throughout the day and a maximum temperature reaching 42 degrees Celsius, and a minimum temperature likely around 25 degrees Celsius.