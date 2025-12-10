Australia name 15-man squad for third Ashes Test, regular skipper Pat Cummins returns Australia have announced their squad for the third Ashes Test in Adelaide, set to kick off on Wednesday, December 17. Australia are 2-0 ahead in the series and will be keen to extend it in Adelaide, especially with their skipper Pat Cummins set to be available.

Adelaide:

Australia have confirmed one change to their squad for the previous two Tests in the ongoing Ashes series, with regular skipper Pat Cummins set to return in Adelaide. Cummins missed the first two Tests as he continued his recovery from the back injury. Australia head coach Andrew McDonald mentioned that Cummins was close to making the cut in the second Test in Brisbane but acknowledged that the break between the second and third Tests allowed them to given the paceman some more time and be fully ready for Adelaide.

"The gap between (Tests) one and two and two and three was something we thought we could manage, so it will more than likely be the best balanced and available attack for Adelaide," McDonald said. "So we wouldn't be thinking that someone would need to rest there, it's probably more so in Test matches four and five.

"Pat will be available and, in the squad, so that obviously creates a different balance to our attack," McDonald said on Tuesday, speaking to the reporters. The third Test in Adelaide kicks off on Wednesday, December 17, with a nine-day gap from the day-night fixture.

The other decision yet to be taken for Australia is regarding the veteran opener Usman Khawaja, who missed out on the playing XI at the Gabba due to a back spasm he sustained in Perth. McDonald was optimistic of Khawaja's return but at the top or potentially in the middle order, that was yet to be decided.

"'Uz' (Khawaja) should be fit and available, and then we will work out our batting order based on the surface and work out our bowling selections based on the surface and the opponents that we think that they may present to us," McDonald said. "The assumption is that (Khawaja) can only open as well. He does have flexibility. "We like to think that all our batters have the flexibility to be able to perform anywhere in that order."

Australia are already 2-0 ahead in the five-match series and England will need to play out of their skins to get one in their favour out of the remaining three matches in Adelaide, Melbourne and Sydney.

Australia squad for third Test: Pat Cummins (c), Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Brendan Doggett, Cameron Green, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Michael Neser, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Jake Weatherald, Beau Webster