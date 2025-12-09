Did third umpire make mistake in Jasprit Bumrah's historic 100th T20I wicket? Internet reacts Jasprit Bumrah registered a major record as he completed his 100 wickets in T20I cricket during the first match between India and South Africa at the Barabati Stadium in Cuttack. Meanwhile, Bumrah probably got the favour of luck for his 100th dismissal.

New Delhi:

Jasprit Bumrah completed his 100 wickets in T20I cricket during the first contest between India and South Africa at the Barabati Stadium in Cuttack on Tuesday, December 9.

The Indian pace sensation etched his name into the history books after completing a century of wickets in the shortest international format. He has now become the only Indian bowler with 100 wickets in all three formats of the game.

However, his 100th wicket of Dewald Brevis during the second innings of the clash hogged a bit of a limelight - apart from it being a milestone wicket - as Bumrah probably got lucky on a close no-ball call.

The incident took place during the 11th over of the second innings when Bumrah came to bowl his third over in the match. He sent a back-of-length ball to Brevis, who mistimed his pull to extra cover, where Suryakumar Yadav took an easy catch.

However, the third umpire took a look at the front foot as Brevis was asked to wait. The front foot looked close for it to being called a no-ball as it looked Bumrah had nothing behind the popping crease. However, the third umpire went in favour of the bowler as Brevis walked back.

Notably, Bumrah's foot from the side angle was not completely visible, as from one side, the runner occupied the frame, while a fielder blocked the view from the other side.

Zimbabwean commentator Pommie Mbangwa was calling the match during the incident, and he said, "That looks like a no-ball to me." Meanwhile, the internet got divided over the controversy. "That's was a No ball. Who is that Third umpire? Is he blind? Jasprit Bumrah clearly over stepped. Poor Umpiring," a user wrote on X.

"Dewald Brevis is not out (cry emoji) it’s no ball," another one wrote. Check out some reactions here.

The dismissal might not have made much of an impact on the overall result of the game, as the visitors were already struggling when Brevis was dismissed. The Proteas were 68/6 at the end of 10 overs, and they needed 107 runs in the final 10 overs with only four wickets in hand and Brevis being the sole recognised batter.

Bumrah went on to take his second wicket of the match as he dismissed Keshav Maharaj four balls later in the same over, nicking the South African batter off his gloves to the wicketkeeper Jitesh Sharma.

The Indian bowlers completed the formalities quickly, with Axar getting his second wicket in the next over before Shivam Dube came to wrap things up with the wicket of Lutho Sipamla. All of Bumrah, Axar, Arshdeep Singh and Varun Chakravarthy picked two wickets each, while Hardik Pandya and Dube took a wicket each as South Africa were bowled out for their lowest T20I total on 74 to lose the opener by 101 runs.