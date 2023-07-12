CUET UG 2023 final answer key out on cuet.samarth.ac.in, results soon

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV CUET UG 2023 final answer key download link available on cuet.samarth.ac.in

CUET UG 2023 final answer key: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the final answer key for Common University Entrance Test - Undergraduate (CUET UG 2023). Candidates who appeared in the CUET UG 2023 can download answer keys from the official website of cuet.samarth.ac.in.

Earlier, the provisional answer keys were released on June 29. However, the NTA updated the provisional answer key on July 3 in response to complaints from multiple candidates that the key contained numerous incorrect responses.

Candidates were permitted to submit objections to the CUET answer key 2023 by paying a non-refundable cost of Rs 200 for each question they felt needed clarification. Some students recently claimed on Twitter that the updated solution key had modified the right answers.

CUET UG 2023: What's next?

The CUET UG results 2023 for UG admission in central universities, state universities, and other participating institutes will be released by July 15, according to the most recent update from UGC Chairman Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar. Based on the cuet 2023 scores, candidates will be able to apply for the desired university.

CUET UG 2023 final answer key: How to download?