When will CUET UG Result 2023 be declared?

CUET UG Result 2023, CUET UG Result 2023 date and time: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will soon release the results of the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) - UnderGraduate. All those who are eagerly waiting for the results will be soon able to download their results through the official website of CUET - cuet.samarth.ac.in and on ntaresults.nic.in.

According to the media reports, the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) UG 2023 results are expected to be released this week. However, there is no official confirmation on the release of the CUET UG 2023 result date and time. Once it is declared, the result for cuet 2023 ug will be hosted at the official website of CUET -cuet.samarth.ac.in. The testing agency has already released the Common University Entrance Test answer key. Now, candidates are awaiting the result.

The Common University Entrance Test (CUET) was conducted from May 21 to June 23, 2023 in nine phases in 387 cities across the country and 24 cities outside India for about 14,90,000 candidates. The exam was conducted in English, Hindi, Bengali, Assamese, Odia, Punjabi, Marathi, Gujarati, Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Urdu, among other languages.

CUET UG Result 2023: How to download?

Visit the official website of CUET Click on the notification link that reads, 'CUET UG Result 2023' It will take you to the login page where you need to put your credentials and click on the submit button CUET UG Result 2023 will appear on the screen Download and save CUET UG Result 2023 for future reference

CUET UG Result 2023: Cut Off

CUET cutoff will be different for every course. In the General category, for MA English, the cut-off will be between 2.5 and 4.5 while for M.Sc. chemistry, it ranges from -1.5 to -3.5. The eligibility for admission into various programs provided by taking part in Central Universities is determined by these cutoff scores.