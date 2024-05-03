TS DOST Admission 2024: Registration dates announced at dost.cgg.gov.in, check complete schedule

Follow us on Image Source : FILE TS DOST Admission 2024 Registration dates out

TS DOST Admission 2024 Registration: The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) has released the admission schedule for Degree online services, Telangana (DOST) for the academic year 2024-25. Candidates who wish to enroll themselves in TS DOST 2024 can check the complete schedule at the official website, dost.cgg.gov.in.

TS DOST 2024 Admission schedule

As per the official announcement, the first phase of registration for TS DOST will commence on May 6 and conclude on May 25, with a registration fee of Rs. 200. The process for selecting a web option will remain available from May 15 to 27, and the first list of seat allotment will be released on June 3. Online self-reporting (by online payment of college fee/seat reservation fee as the case may be) of Phase I by students can be done between June 4 and 6.

TS DOST 2024 Second Phase schedule

In second phase, the registration process will begin from June 4 to 13 and the second allotment list will be out on June 18. The board will start the online self-reporting (by online payment of college fees/seat reservation fees as the case may be) of Phase 1 from June 19 to 24. The candidates will have to pay an application fee of Rs. 400 while submitting their application forms.

TS DOST 2024 Third Phase schedule

The third phase of registration for admission will take place from June 19 to 25. The registration fee for this phase is Rs 400. The web options window for phase 3 will be available from June 19 to June 26. The seat allotment list will be released on June 29. Students who have confirmed their seats online (self-reporting) in Phase 1, 2, and 3 will have to report to their respective colleges from June 29 to July 5. During this time, they will have to submit the college fee/seat reservation fee online.

First semester will begin from July 8

Orientation in colleges will be held between July 1 and 6, and the first semester will begin from July 8. Candidates are advised to keep checking on the official website for latest updates.