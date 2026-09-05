Mirzapur: The Movie leads September 4 box office, Toxic, Hanuman Ansh continue theatrical runs

The day's biggest new release among the films listed was clearly Mirzapur: The Movie, which recorded Rs 24.75 crore net on its first day. Toxic remained above the Rs 240 crore mark in India despite a sharp second-week decline, while Hanuman Ansh continued its unexpected late-run momentum.

Let's see how much each of these films earned on September 4, 2026.

Mirzapur: The Movie opens with Rs 24.75 crore

Mirzapur: The Movie had a strong start at the Indian box office on September 4. According to the latest figures reported by Sacnilk, the film ended its opening day with an India net collection of Rs 24.75 crore. Its India gross collection stood at Rs 29.70 crore.

The film, which brings the popular Mirzapur franchise to the big screen, is headlined by several actors from the original series. Its theatrical release marks a continuation of the story beyond the streaming format.

The opening comes after considerable interest around the film, particularly among viewers familiar with the Prime Video series. Sacnilk had earlier tracked the film at Rs 17.28 crore during the day before the collection was updated to the final figure of Rs 24.75 crore.

Toxic sees a drop on Day 10

Yash-starrer Toxic continued its theatrical run on September 4, but collections dropped considerably compared with its opening week. Sacnilk reported an India net collection of Rs 1.40 crore on Day 10, with the film's total India net collection reaching Rs 240.70 crore at the time of the update. Its India gross stood at Rs 287.35 crore.

The film opened with Rs 101.10 crore on its first day and remained above the Rs 20 crore mark during its first five days. However, its daily earnings have steadily declined during the second week. On Day 9, it collected Rs 4.25 crore before dropping further on the following day.

Directed by Geetu Mohandas, Toxic stars Yash alongside Nayanthara, Kiara Advani, Huma Qureshi and Rukmini Vasanth.

Hanuman Ansh continues its fourth-week run

Hanuman Ansh continued to draw audiences despite being well into its theatrical run. Day 29 India net collection was Rs 6.14 crore, taking its total India net collection to Rs 79.02 crore. The India gross collection stood at Rs 93.21 crore.

The film's box-office trajectory has been unusual, with collections picking up significantly during its later weeks. Sacnilk's figures show that it collected Rs 11 crore on Day 28, following Rs 7.75 crore on Day 27. The devotional drama had started with only Rs 0.10 crore on its opening day but has since recorded a notable turnaround at the box office.

Awarapan 2

Awarapan 2 was also in its fourth week of release on September 4. On Day 21, the film has its India net collection of Rs 0.35 crore, taking its cumulative net to Rs 149.70 crore.

Also Read:

Mirzapur The Movie box office Day 1: Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal film opens strong, know opening day collection