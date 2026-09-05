Eight engineering students killed as car rams into parked lorry in Kerala's Thrissur

Eight people were killed after a car in which they were travelling collided with a parked lorry in the Thrissur district of Kerala, said the police on Saturday. The incident happened around 11.40 pm on Friday.

According to the police, the lorry was parked on the National Highway (NH) 66 at Panambikkunnu in Kaipamangalam when the accident happened on Friday late night.

They said the eight people who died are from neighbouring Tamil Nadu and are believed to be students. They were likely travelling towards Kodungallur from Guruvayur when their vehicle collided with the lorry.

Following the accident, the police, fire brigade and locals arrived at the spot and pulled out the victims. Eyewitnesses said the impact was so severe that the car was left badly mangled and the officials were forced to cut the vehicle to rescue those trapped inside.

However, all of them had died by them. Later, their bodies were taken to the to the mortuary at the Thrissur Medical College, and a post-mortem would be conducted soon.

Officials are yet to reveal the identity of the deceased, but an unconfirmed media report claimed that the students belonged to the PSNA Engineering College in Tamil Nadu's Dindigul. Further details will be revealed following an investigation, the police said.

Private bus rams multiple vehicles

A similar accident had happened last month after a private bus rammed into multiple vehicles at Kunnamkulam in Thrissur district, leaving one person dead and several others injured.

The incident happened on Thursday afternoon when the bus attempted to overtake another vehicle but lost control and rammed into several other vehicles. According to the police, a car, an autorickshaw and a two-wheeler were severely damage in the accident.

"One person has died, and several others have been injured, two of whom are in a serious condition," the police had said.

Local TV channels had aired the bus coming to a halt inside a private property after crashing through a compound wall and gate. The front portion of the bus was extensively damaged. Eyewitnesses had claimed that the bus driver was travelling at a high speed. Later, the police had launched an investigation.

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