CUET UG 2023 Revised provisional answer key OUT; Direct link at cuet.samarth.ac.in

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV CUET UG 2023 Revised provisional answer key released

CUET UG 2023 Revised Answer Key: National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the revised provisional answer key for Common University Entrance Test - Undergraduate (CUET-UG) 2023 today, July 2. Aspirants can download the revised answer keys through the official websites of the CUET at cuet.samarth.ac.in. To access and download the CUET revised provisional answer key, candidates will have to log in with their application number and password.

Direct Link to Download CUET UG 2023 Revised Provisional Answer Key