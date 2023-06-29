CUET UG answer key 2023 download link activated on nta.ac.in, check here

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV CUET UG answer key 2023 PDF download link activated

CUET UG 2023 answer key download link: National Testing Agency (NTA) has activated the link of Common University Entrance Test (UG) - CUET(UG) - 2023 Provisional answer key. Candidates can download the paper-wise Common University Entrance Test (UG) - CUET(UG) - 2023 answer key from the official website of NTA - nta.ac.in.

Candidates who are eagerly waiting for the CUET UG answer key 2023 download link should note that the Common University Entrance Test (UG) - CUET(UG) - 2023 Provisional answer key is available on the official website of NTA - nta.ac.in instead of cuet.samarth.ac.in. The information earlier provide about the upload of CUET UG answer key 2023 was false. Actually, the answer keys have been uploaded on the NTA's main website.

On June 28, UGC cheif tweeted that the national testing agency has released the CUET UG 2023 provisional answer key and candidates can challenge the key by paying Rs 200. The candidates can challenge the answer key 2023 window from today, June 29, 2023. The last date to raise objections is June 30.

Set wise CUET UG 2023 answer key is available in PDF format. Candidates can directly access CUET UG 2023 answer key followed by the easy steps given below.

CUET UG 2023 answer key: How to download?