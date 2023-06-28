CUET UG answer key 2023 out on cuet.samarth.ac.in, raise objections if any

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV CUET UG answer key 2023 download link

CUET UG answer key 2023, CUET UG answer key download link: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the answer key for Common University Entrance Test - Undergraduate 2023 today, June 28. All those who appeared in the CUET UG 2023 can download the provisional answer key from the official website of CUET - cuet.samarth.ac.in.

The announcement of releasing answer keys has been made by the UGC Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar. Due to heavy traffic on web servers, the website is not working. Candidates are advised to keep calm and refresh the website. The candidates will be able to download CUET UG Provisional answer key 2023 keying their credientials on the login page.

If any candidate has doubts about the provisional answer key, they may raise objections from June 29 to June 30 by paying a non-refundable fee of Rs. 200/- per question. The last date for payment is June 30, 2023. The challenges received from the candidates will be verified by the panel of subject experts.

The final answer key will be uploaded after reviewing the challenges/objections received from the candidates. Candidates may contact to the official authorities for further clarification at 011- 40759000 or email at cuet-ug@nta.ac.in. The easy steps to download the answer key are given below.

CUET UG answer key 2023: How to download?

Visit the official website of CUET - cuet.samarth.ac.in Click on the notification link that reads, 'CUET UG answer key 2023' It will take you to the login page where you need to enter your credentials and click on the submit button CUET UG answer key 2023 provisional will be displayed on the screen Submit your objections, if any, along with the supporting documents, and pay non-refundable objection fee

This year, CUET UG 2023 was conducted in nine phases at 387 cities across India and 24 cities abroad for about 14 lakh candidates.