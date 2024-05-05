Congress targets PM Modi on ticket to Brij Bhushan's son, says 'he once again failed India's daughters'

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Congress leader Jairam Ramesh

The Congress on Sunday launched a fresh attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, alleging he "failed" the country's daughters by "rewarding" sexual harassment accused BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh with a Lok Sabha poll ticket for his son. The grand old party asked whether women will ever be safe in "Modi's India".

Congress targets PM Modi over his Ayodhya visit

Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh questioned PM Modi ahead of his visit to Ayodhya, asking why did the PM lie to Ayodhya about 'free' electricity. "Will women ever be safe in Modi's India? Why did the PM lie to Ayodhya about 'free' electricity under the Surya Ghar Yojana? Why has UP's youth given up on the job market?" Ramesh said on X.

Elaborating on what he said were "jumla details", Ramesh said PM Modi has once again "failed" India's daughters. "Rather than punishing MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh for his heinous crimes, the BJP has rewarded him with a ticket for his son Karan Bhushan Singh, from the neighbouring Kaiserganj Lok Sabha seat," the Congress general secretary said.

"This has come as a slap in the face to (of) all the women who put their careers at stake and slept on the streets for days, through sun and rain, in their fight for justice," he said.

Ramesh said it has become clear that in "Modi ka Parivar", 'Nari Shakti' is just a slogan that is projected while the 'parivar (family)' shelters perpetrators of sexual violence, be it Hassan MP Prajwal Revanna or Singh, the former Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) president.

"Will women ever be safe in Modi's India? Will the PM's hunger for power always be more important than the safety of India's daughters?" the Congress leader said.

Ramesh also alleged that the PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana is PM Modi's "latest jumla".

"In their Ayodhya rallies, the BJP had boasted (about) '24-hour electricity, zero electricity bill, and earning from electricity from their free solar power scheme.

In reality, however, citizens need to shell out at least Rs 70,000 to install solar panels before they can benefit from the 'free electricity' that the PM had promised," he claimed.

Which is why in Kaushalpuri Colony in Ayodhya, meant to be Uttar Pradesh's first "solar city", only a few families have actually been able to afford solar panels, Ramesh said. Why has the BJP "deceived" the people of Ayodhya, he asked.

