Poonch terror attack was a pre-poll stunt by BJP: Congress leader Charanjit Channi

Former Punjab chief minister and Congress Lok Sabha candidate from Jalandhar Charanjit Singh Channi on Sunday claimed that Poonch terror attack was a pre-poll stunt by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Five Indian Air Force (IAF) personnel were injured in the attack on Saturday evening near Shahsitar and one of them later succumbed to injuries at a military hospital.

According to the media reports, Channi asserted that such attacks before elections are nothing but BJP's pre-poll stunt.

Search for terrorists in Poonch underway

Several people were detained for questioning on Sunday as a massive search operation for terrorists behind the terror attack in Poonch district entered the second day, the officials said.

Additional Director General of Police, Jammu, Anand Jain and senior officers of the Army and intelligence agencies visited the ambush spot in the Surankote area. The Army also conducted aerial surveillance using a helicopter, they said.

The officials said a well-coordinated joint operation by the Army and the police was underway in many areas, including Shahsitar, Gursai, Sanai and Sheendara Top, to neutralise the terrorists.

The attackers are believed to have fled to a forest after the attack, they said.

Besides AK assault rifles, the terrorists also used a US-made M4 carbine and steel bullets to cause maximum casualties, the officials added.

The IAF has identified the fallen hero as Corporal Vikky Pahade and expressed condolences to his family.

"The CAS (Chief of Air Staff) Air Chief Marshal V R Chaudhari & all personnel of Indian Air Force salute the braveheart Corporal Vikky Pahade, who made the supreme sacrifice in Poonch sector, in the service of the nation.

Our deepest condolences to the bereaved family. We stand firmly by your side in this hour of grief," it posted on 'X'.

The officials said teams of the Army's Para Commandos were also pressed into service in the search operation.

There has been no "contact" with the terrorists yet, they said, adding that several people were detained for questioning in connection with the attack, the first major incident in Jammu region this year.

The officials said checking of vehicles has been intensified across the district which is going to polls in the sixth phase of the Lok Sabha election on May 25. Poonch is part of the Anantnag-Rajouri parliamentary constituency.

