Follow us on Image Source : AP MS Dhoni was foxed by Harshal Patel with a slower one as he was dismissed for a duck in the game against Punjab Kings in Dharamsala

Punjab Kings pacer Harshal Patel cut short the fans' hopes to watch MS Dhoni live in Dharamsala as the former Chennai Super Kings (CSK) pacer got out for a golden duck on Sunday, May 5. Dhoni firstly delayed his entry as he came in to bat at No 9 for the first time in his T20 career with Mitchell Santner and Shardul Thakur coming ahead of him. Harshal already had his tails up having dismissed Thakur with that dipping slower yorker, that just went under his bat and brought out a similar one to Dhoni.

Dhoni was early into his shot and ball sneaked under his bat to pitch in that blockhole and shatter his off-stump as Harshal Patel became the first bowler to dismiss the former CSK captain in IPL 2024. This was Dhoni's 9th innings in the tournament and after being not dismissed even for once in the first seven innings, he has gotten out twice against Punjab Kings in two matches. 37* (16), 1* (2), 1* (3), 20* (4), 28* (9), 4* (1), 5* (2) and run out on 14 (11) against the Punjab Kings at Chepauk where he was dismissed for the first time in the season.

Watch the video here:

The fans in the stadium and on social media were left shell-shocked seeing Dhoni go without scoring. This was only the fourth golden duck for Dhoni in IPL history. The wicket helped Harshal get to 17 wickets for the season and is now equal to Jasprit Bumrah, who has a better economy than the PBKS pacer.

As for the match, Harshal and Rahul Chahar shone with the ball to take three wickets each, helping Punjab restrict CSK to 167. Ravindra Jadeja with his 26-ball 43 was the guiding light for CSK but regular wickets didn't help their cause on a wicket that was helping the slower bowlers and pacerd with change of pace.