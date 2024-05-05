Matheesha Pathirana returns home to recover from injury in major blow to CSK's playoff bid

Follow us on Image Source : AP Matheesha Pathirana during the CSK vs SRH IPL 2024 game on April 28, 2024

In another major blow to their bowling, Chennai Super Kings confirmed Matheesha Pathirana returning to Sri Lanka to recover from his hamstring injury on Sunday. The rising Sri Lankan speedster missed Chennai's ongoing IPL 2024 clash against Punjab Kings and is doubtful for the remainder of the season.

"Chennai Super Kings pacer Matheesha Pathirana is nursing a hamstring injury and will be returning to Sri Lanka for further recovery," CSK's statement said. "The right-arm pacer played six matches in IPL 2024 picking up 13 wickets at an economy of 7.68. Chennai Super Kings wishes Pathirana a quick recovery."

The young right-arm pacer missed Chennai's last game against Punjab Kings at MA Chidambaram on May 1 but joined his teammates in Dharamsala for the reverse fixture on Sunday. However, he was not part of the starting eleven and later franchise confirmed that the player is nursing a hamstring injury and is returning to Sri Lanka for recovery.

With just three league stage games remaining, Pathirana's absence comes as a big blow to Ruturaj Gaikwad's side. Chennai are currently placed fifth in the points table with five wins in five matches and are in contention to make playoffs this season.

Chennai have lost premier pacer Deepak Chahar to side strain in the last game and the bowler is reportedly ruled out of the remainder of IPL 2024. The team's leading wicket-taker Mustafizure Rahman has also left the franchise due to Bangladesh's ongoing T20I series against Zimbabwe.

More to follow...