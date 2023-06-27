CUET UG 2023 answer key 2023 to be out soon on cuet.samarth.ac.in: UGC

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV CUET UG 2023 answer key 2023 soon on cuet.samarth.ac.in

CUET UG 2023 answer key 2023, CUET UG 2023 answer key release date and time: The National Testing Agency is all set to release the Common University Entrance Test 2023 answer key. Candidates will be able to download CUET UG prelims answer key 2023 from the official website - cuet.samarth.ac.in.

In a tweet, UGC Chief M Jagadesh Kumar said the national testing agency will soon release the CUET UG 2023 answer key. Candidates who will be able to submit their challenges, if they are not satisfied with the answer key by paying a non-refundable fee. Candidates have been advised to visit the official website of CUET for the latest updates related to the answer key.

CUET UG 2023 exams were conducted between May 21 and June 23 across the country. Over 15 lakh students appeared in these exams. The final phase exam was conducted between June 21 and June 23 wherein around 36000 candidates appeared in the exam.

The Common University Entrance Test CUET (UG) - 2023 is conducted for the candidates who wish to take admission into Undergraduate Programmes in Central Universities under the Ministry of Education, and other participating Universities / Institutions / Organizations / Autonomous Colleges for the Academic session 2023-2024.

